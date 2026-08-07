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APC Completes 100% Upload Of Governorship, State Assembly Candidates For 2027 Elections

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By Oladipo Abiola
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APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda
APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda

Key Takeaways

  • APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, said the party completed uploading all its candidates for the 2027 governorship and State House of Assembly elections to INEC portal.
  • Yilwatda said APC achieved 100 per cent upload of 56 governorship and deputy governorship candidates and 1,015 State House of Assembly candidates nationwide.
  • Yilwatda congratulated APC leaders and candidates, saying the party will now focus on engaging Nigerians on its vision and the Renewed Hope Agenda ahead of 2027.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has completed the upload of all its candidates for the 2027 governorship and State House of Assembly elections on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Candidate Nomination Portal.

The APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in which he congratulated the party’s leaders, members and candidates across the country on the successful completion of the nomination process.

Naija News reports that Yilwatda said the party had achieved a 100 per cent upload of its 56 governorship and deputy governorship candidates as well as 1,015 State House of Assembly candidates.

He said the development demonstrated the organisational strength of the ruling party ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

“I am pleased to announce that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has successfully achieved a 100% upload of all our 56 Governorship and Deputy Governorship, and 1,015 State House of Assembly candidates on the INEC Candidate Nomination Portal,” he said.

The APC chairman congratulated the party’s stakeholders on the completion of the nomination process, saying the party would now shift its attention to engaging Nigerians on its programmes and achievements.

“With this phase successfully concluded, we remain focused on engaging Nigerians with our vision, and building on the achievements of the Renewed Hope Agenda as we prepare for victory in 2027,” Yilwatda added.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
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