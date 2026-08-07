How Nollywood Actor Got Involved In Alleged Coup Against Tinubu

Veteran Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Stanley Amandi, has been linked to an alleged plot to mobilise public support in the South-East for a proposed military takeover of President Bola Tinubu’s government.

According to Premium Times, investigation records reportedly filed as part of the prosecution’s evidence in ongoing coup-related trials alleged that Amandi was assigned to coordinate propaganda, social media messaging and public celebrations in the region if the planned takeover succeeded.

Amandi, a former Chairman of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) in Enugu State, reportedly gave investigators an account of how his relationship with a soldier developed into meetings at which the alleged plan to remove the government through unconstitutional means was discussed.

His statement forms part of the evidence connected to the trials before the General Court Martial and the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The allegations against the actor have not been tested in court, and it was unclear whether criminal charges had been filed against him as of the time of filing this report.

The investigation reportedly began after security agencies received intelligence in September 2025 about an alleged conspiracy involving serving and retired military personnel, as well as civilians recruited to perform different assignments.

Six defendants were subsequently arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja on 13 counts bordering on treason, terrorism, money laundering and failure to disclose information.

Serving military personnel linked to the alleged plot are facing separate proceedings before a General Court Martial.

Investigators believe some members of the network were responsible for military strategy, logistics and financing, while others were allegedly expected to shape public opinion and project legitimacy for a new government.

The alleged conspirators were also said to have identified top public officials as targets, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, service chiefs and senior Guards Brigade commanders.

Actor Recounts Meeting Soldier

In his statement to investigators, Amandi reportedly said his involvement began after he met a soldier identified as Warrant Officer Nas at a filmmakers’ gathering at Newberries Park, National Museum, Enugu.

The actor said he had delivered a talk to aspiring filmmakers and was interacting with guests when the soldier approached him for a photograph.

He said the encounter later developed into a friendship.

“I saw a gentleman in him, and we became friends,” Amandi reportedly told investigators.

Although he said he had previously felt uncomfortable around military personnel, the actor claimed Nas gradually gained his confidence and invited him repeatedly to a military barracks in Enugu.

Amandi said he became acquainted with several soldiers and began spending time at the barracks watching football and badminton matches and playing table tennis.

“I now started seeing the barracks as my home,” he stated.

Ramadan Invitation Takes Actor To Abuja

The relationship allegedly took a new turn when Nas informed Amandi that a senior military officer, Colonel Mohammed Ma’aji, was hosting a Ramadan breaking-of-fast gathering in Abuja.

The actor said he initially declined the invitation because he was working on a film production but later agreed after Ma’aji personally called him.

According to his account, a flight was booked for him, and he travelled to Abuja with Nas and a woman identified as Cynthia.

Amandi said the gathering at Ma’aji’s residence initially appeared to be an ordinary Ramadan event, featuring prayers, meals and conversations among guests.

He claimed nothing at the gathering initially indicated that discussions about an alleged military takeover would later take place.

The actor said that after the breaking-of-fast event, he requested to return to his hotel because he was tired. Nas, however, allegedly asked him to wait until they had spoken with Ma’aji.

Amandi said they later joined a convoy to another hotel in Abuja, where several men were already gathered in a room.

According to him, the meeting began with informal conversations before participants turned their attention to Nigeria’s political and economic challenges.

They reportedly discussed the removal of the fuel subsidy, inflation, insecurity, economic hardship and what they described as the government’s failures.

Amandi said he spoke about kidnapping and other security concerns affecting residents of the South-East.

He told investigators that the discussion suggested several participants had attended earlier meetings and were already familiar with their expected roles.

‘Mobilise Celebrations Across South-East’

Amandi alleged that he was asked to coordinate public mobilisation across the five South-East states if the proposed takeover succeeded.

The plan, according to his statement, involved organising celebrations that would create the impression that residents welcomed the removal of the existing government.

He was also allegedly instructed to recruit social media influencers who would publish positive messages about the new administration and encourage public support for it.

The actor said he was asked to return to Enugu and prepare a detailed proposal showing how the mobilisation would be executed and how much it would cost.

When participants discussed possible appointments under the proposed government, Amandi claimed he rejected suggestions that he should occupy political office.

He said Nas suggested he could be offered an ambassadorial position.

Amandi stated, “I told them I was not interested in any appointment.

“I was satisfied to remain in Nigeria.”

Actor Says ₦50 Million Budget Prepared

After returning to Enugu, Amandi said conversations about the proposed mobilisation continued.

The actor claimed he warned those involved that mobilising crowds in Enugu and other parts of the South-East would be difficult because residents were generally reluctant to join public demonstrations or celebrations without a compelling reason.

Despite the concerns, he said an estimated ₦50m budget was prepared to fund activities across the region.

The proposal reportedly covered the mobilisation of supporters, public celebrations, logistics and coordinated media campaigns after the alleged coup.

“I was wondering how they would get such an amount,” the actor recalled.

He said Nas dismissed the concern and told him the estimate would simply be forwarded to those responsible.

The actor admitted that he received ₦100,000 shortly after returning from the Abuja meeting. He said Nas contacted him about a week later and informed him that Ma’aji wanted to show appreciation for attending the gathering.

Amandi said he provided his bank account details and later received the money. He added that he sent a message thanking Ma’aji for the payment.

The actor maintained that he was not invited to any further meeting after receiving the money.

He, however, admitted that he remained in contact with Nas and sometimes forwarded social media posts that he believed would interest members of the group.

Amandi reportedly told investigators that he shared content involving comedian Okey Bakassi and also forwarded a video by a former soldier known online as “EX-Man.”

According to him, he sent the latter video to advise members of the group to exercise caution.

Amandi said he became worried when reports of a possible coup plot began circulating publicly. He claimed he visited the Enugu military barracks to find Nas but was informed that the soldier had travelled.

The actor said telephone calls to Nas were unsuccessful because the soldier’s number could no longer be reached.

Security operatives arrested Amandi at his residence on November 11, 2025.

During interrogation, he reportedly told investigators that he had considered reporting the discussions to the authorities but feared for his safety.

“I had it in mind to report,” he said.

“But there was a subtle threat by Nas that if there was any such leak of the plot, the person would be taken out.”

The defendants already charged before the Federal High Court and the court-martial have denied wrongdoing.

Those facing trial at the Federal High Court have also challenged the admissibility of statements obtained from them during military interrogation.

They argued that the statements and video recordings of the interrogation sessions were obtained without compliance with due process and should be excluded from the proceedings.

The prosecution, however, urged the court to dismiss the objections. The judge had yet to rule on the admissibility of the disputed statements as of the time of filing this report.