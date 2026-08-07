Osun: Accord Party Demands Immediate Removal Of EFCC Chairman

The Accord Party has demanded the immediate resignation of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), accusing the anti-graft agency of partisanship and interference in the build-up to the August 15 governorship election in Osun State.

Naija News reports that the party said its position followed the EFCC’s decision to freeze an account belonging to the Osun State Government before subsequently reversing the restriction.

Speaking at a world press conference in Abuja on Friday, Accord National Chairman, Maxwell Mgbudem, said the party had lost confidence in the leadership of the commission.

“Having demonstrated unprecedented partisanship in the Osun State politics, assaulted the sensibilities of fellow compatriots and brought the nation to ridicule and disrepute before the international community, Accord has lost confidence in the current leadership of the EFCC,” Mgbudem said.

He called on the EFCC chairman to step down, adding that President Bola Tinubu should remove him if he refused to resign.

Mgbudem accused the commission of exceeding its statutory powers when it restricted the state government’s account on August 5, describing the action as capable of undermining confidence in public institutions.

He further stated, “Accordingly, Accord demands the immediate resignation of the EFCC chairman.

“For embarrassing the President, the party, the government and people of Osun State and fellow citizens, the EFCC chairman should toe the path of honour and tender his resignation.

“If he fails to resign, President Tinubu should sack him immediately to restore the integrity of the anti-graft agency.”

The EFCC had maintained that the restriction was connected to an ongoing investigation into alleged financial irregularities and was not politically motivated.

Party Alleges Intimidation Of Members

The Accord chairman said the account controversy came amid what the party described as months of intimidation and violence against its members and supporters in Osun.

He alleged that some supporters had been killed, shot, arrested, harassed or intimidated, while offices belonging to the party and the Imole Campaign Council had been attacked.

Mgbudem also claimed that campaign billboards were destroyed by suspected political thugs allegedly linked to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, the party had reported several of the incidents to security agencies but alleged that preventive action and arrests were inadequate.

He said Accord initially welcomed the deployment of a new Commissioner of Police to Osun following concerns over the security situation, but claimed that the EFCC’s intervention later heightened political tension.

‘Federal Institutions Must Remain Neutral’

Mgbudem alleged that the anti-graft agency had become involved in the political contest in a manner capable of weakening Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration.

“EFCC joined the Osun political fray hoping to succeed where the earlier compromised State Police Command failed by deliberately turning the law upside down to justify its unconstitutional action that threatened the foundations of the country’s emerging democracy,” he alleged.

He, however, commended Tinubu for intervening and directing that the restriction be lifted.

“Accord welcomes President Tinubu’s timely intervention in this critical national issue and urges security agencies, anti-graft commissions, electoral umpire and relevant democratic institutions to strictly abide by their rules of engagement, statutory duties and democratic ethics,” Mgbudem said.

The party warned against the deployment of federal institutions in a manner that could influence the outcome of the governorship election.

“Electoral contest is not a warfare. It should not be militarised by deploying federal apparatuses to suppress, subdue and oppress political opponents and their supporters to favour a party that has been rejected by the people,” he said.

Accord Backs Adeleke For Second Term

Mgbudem described Osun as a stronghold of the Accord Party and said Adeleke deserved another term based on what he described as the performance of his administration.

He also alleged that there had been previous attempts to destabilise the government, including litigation seeking the deregistration of Accord and other political parties.

“It was to abruptly stop Adeleke’s transformative leadership that an attempt was made by the so-called former legislators to use the court to de-register Accord; four other political parties were merely added to cover up their hidden agenda,” he alleged.

The party chairman further claimed that disputes surrounding local government administration and federal allocations to councils were part of efforts to weaken the state government.

He said the alleged moves would not prevent voters from making their choice at the ballot box. Accord called on residents to turn out in large numbers on August 15, vote and ensure that their ballots were protected.

The party also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to conduct a free, fair, credible and inclusive election.

It asked the commission to adequately test electoral materials and systems before polling day to avoid technical or operational failures.

Accord said the poll was particularly important because it would be the last off-cycle governorship election before the 2027 general elections.

The party also called on civil society groups, international observers, the Nigerian Bar Association, the media, development partners and opposition parties to closely monitor the election.

It said the exercise should be devoid of violence, intimidation, voter suppression, vote-buying and unlawful interference by security agencies.

“The people of Osun State deserve nothing less than an election whose outcome genuinely reflects their freely expressed democratic choice,” Mgbudem said.

The party also appealed to Tinubu and the Inspector-General of Police to facilitate the release of what it described as about 60 Accord members being detained in Abuja, Osun and Nasarawa states.

Mgbudem argued that their release would help ease political tension ahead of the election.

He expressed confidence that Accord was prepared for the poll and would retain the governorship seat.

“Accord is ready and prepared for the governorship election and will emerge victorious, having fulfilled its campaign promises to the people in spite of the activities of detractors to frustrate Adeleke’s government,” he said.