‘A Threat To Democracy’ – Accord Chair Faults Osun Account Freezing By EFCC

The Chairman of the Accord Party in Osun State, Victor Akande, has criticised the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over its decision to freeze the Osun State Government’s bank account.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE Television, Akande described the action as ill-timed and capable of creating unnecessary political tension.

He clarified that while he supports anti-corruption agencies doing their job, carrying out such a drastic move just days before the state governorship election raises serious doubts among the public.

“The timing of EFCC freezing the account of Osun State Government is wrong,” Akande stated.

He noted that the anti-graft agency’s sudden move opened the door for widespread suspicion and political conspiracy theories among citizens and political actors in the state.

“We are not saying the EFCC should not carry out its responsibilities, but why a few days to the election? They gave room for the public to have misconceptions, and that is what is happening,” he added.

Defending President Bola Tinubu’s directive asking the anti-graft agency to reverse the account freeze, the Accord Party leader argued that the President acted within his constitutional duty to maintain law, order, and democratic stability.

He stressed that as the Commander-in-Chief and Chief Security Officer of the nation, the President had a responsibility to step in when the actions of a federal agency threatened to derail public peace or create chaos before an election.

“It is the duty of the President as Chief Security Officer to call any agency to order,” Akande maintained.

‘EFCC Action Threatened Democracy’

The opposition party chieftain warned that the anti-graft agency’s sudden move projected Nigeria in a negative light before the international community and gave the impression that state institutions were being used to manipulate electoral outcomes.

“What the EFCC did put the country in a bad light and seemed like a threat to democracy because of the timing of the action,” he said.