‘You Can’t Harass Me, This Is No Longer An Interview’ – Orji Kalu Clashes With Seun Okinbaloye

Former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, on Wednesday accused Nigerian journalist, Seun Okinbaloye, of attempting to harass him during a live interview.

Naija News reports that Kalu and Seun got involved in a clash while the Senator was responding to questions about the economic policies of the immediate past administration of late former President Muhammadu Buhari, particularly the printing of money, which has been linked to rising inflation.

However, the Senator representing Abia North defended the administration of President Bola Tinubu and its policies, stating that the previous government had also taken decisions that affected the country’s economy.

He said, “Mind you, the previous government front-loaded some of the oil. Some crude oil were sold.

“I don’t even know who among them will do anything better than what is being done. They printed money and we questioned them.”

As Okinbaloye continued to press him on issues regarding the country’s economy, Kalu expressed frustration with the line of questioning, saying, “You can’t call people here to harass them. You can’t harass me. This is no longer an interview.”

Meanwhile, Kalu has said he would resign from the All Progressives Congress (APC) if Tinubu disrespects the Catholic bishops or members of the opposition.

Kalu, ex-Senate Chief Whip, made the declaration on Wednesday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

The Senator dismissed claims that Tinubu had insulted the Catholic Church following the recent exchanges between presidential aides and the Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan.

He maintained that the President had a cordial relationship with the Catholic Church and had consistently granted audiences to its leaders.