Which Court Order Should EFCC Vacate? – ADC Says Tinubu’s Directive Unusual

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has welcomed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to discontinue the freezing of Osun State Government accounts but questioned his reference to an alleged court order authorising the action.

Naija News reports that Tinubu had ordered the EFCC to lift the order freezing the account of the Osun State government.

The President, in a statement on Thursday, said he feels personally embarrassed by the action of the EFCC in freezing the Osun State government account.

Tinubu argued that the timing of the action by the anti-graft agency raises several questions.

President Tinubu insisted that it is wrong to create the impression that the EFCC, or indeed any other agency of the federal government, is being used to interfere with the upcoming governorship election in Osun State.

He therefore directed the EFCC to immediately proceed to the court to vacate the order and discontinue whatever action it has instituted against the Osun State Government.

Reacting in a statement issued on Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the opposition party said the President’s explanation raised concerns about whether he had been misinformed or had misrepresented the circumstances surrounding the account restriction.

The ADC also argued that Tinubu’s intervention weakened claims that the EFCC operated independently of the Presidency.

The party said the anti-graft agency had previously defended its action on the basis of its statutory and preventive powers without referring to any judicial order.

“What we find most curious about the statement is the President’s repeated reference to an alleged court order authorising the freezing of the Osun State Government’s accounts,” the ADC said.

According to the party, the EFCC did not cite a court order in its earlier public statement explaining why it placed a Post No Debit restriction on the state’s account.

“The Commission consistently defended its actions on the basis of its statutory powers and what it described as ‘preventive mandate.’ At no point did it inform Nigerians that a court had authorised its actions,” the statement read.

The ADC asked the Presidency and the commission to identify the court that issued the alleged order.

“The obvious question, therefore, is: where did the President obtain the information that a court order existed?” it asked.

The ADC said Tinubu’s claim that he directed the EFCC to approach the court and vacate the alleged order contradicted assurances that the commission was operationally independent.

“The President also insists that he does not interfere in the operational activities of anti-corruption agencies, yet in the same statement he publicly announces that he has directed the EFCC to approach the court, vacate the alleged order, and discontinue its case,” it said.

The party argued that the intervention suggested the Presidency could influence the commission’s operational decisions.

“If the President possesses the authority to direct the EFCC to withdraw from court proceedings because the political consequences may affect an election, then it follows that he possesses the authority to direct the Commission in other operational matters as well,” it added.

The opposition party also described the manner in which the President reportedly communicated the directive as unusual.

It noted that the statement was personally signed by Tinubu rather than issued through the regular Presidency communication channels.

“This is quite unusual, and it raises the question of why the President feels the need to personally sign a press statement on a matter such as this,” the ADC said.

The party claimed the form of the statement raised further questions about the political considerations behind the reversal.

The ADC maintained that sustained criticism from political parties, civil society organisations and members of the public forced the decision.

It rejected the suggestion that the reversal was solely motivated by concern for democratic fairness.

“The truth is that it was not a sudden concern for democratic integrity that produced this dramatic reversal,” the party said.

“It was the overwhelming condemnation from Nigerians, civil society, political parties and the wider public who recognised the account freezing for what it was: an extraordinary abuse of state power meant to influence the outcome of the governorship election.”

The ADC also urged the President to intervene in the bail proceedings involving former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai.

It called on Tinubu to direct the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and its counsel to stop opposing El-Rufai’s bail application.