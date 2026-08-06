What Lagos Has Lacked In Last Two Decades – Rhodes-Vivour Reveals

The Lagos State African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, said the state has lacked a government that prioritises its people in the last two decades.

Naija News reports that Rhodes-Vivour made the assertion in a post via his verified 𝕏 handle on Wednesday, while speaking on the 2027 governorship election in the state.

Rhodes-Vivour said the election should not be about propaganda and false narratives but realities.

According to the ADC chieftain, real impact does not need propaganda, adding that Lagosians should be able to feel the impact.

He wrote, “Our Lagos has never lacked the potential, geography or human capacity to be one of the greatest cities in Africa. What it has lacked in the last two decades is a government that consistently puts its people first.

“This 2027 election should be about realities. Real impact does not need propaganda. Lagosians should be able to feel the impact.

“It means breathing cleaner air. Walking streets free of mountains of refuse. Roads that don’t become pothole ridden obstacle every rainy season.

“Emergency services that save every life, not just those who can afford them. Schools that prepare our children for their present and their future.

“A transport system that respects your time. Taxes that work for you. Our Government should make life easier, not harder due to their incompetence. Competence over theatrics. Service over slogans. Results over mythology.”