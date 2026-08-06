Osun Election: We Won’t Allow APC Return Civil Servants To Beggars – Adeleke

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has appealed to residents of the state to remain steadfast ahead of the August 15 election, urging eligible voters to support his administration’s second-term bid.

Naija News reports that in a statement on Thursday released via his 𝕏 account, Adeleke called on the people of the state to “brace up for just a few more days,” describing the election as an opportunity to sustain what he termed the state’s progress.

The governor criticised past administrations led by the All Progressives Congress (APC), accusing them of impoverishing workers and residents through unfavourable policies.

“Those who once weaponized poverty by paying workers half salaries, leaving civil servants to struggle to feed their families, and denying our people access to basic necessities are desperate to return to inflict more pain,” Adeleke said.

He warned against a return to what he described as dark days and difficult times in the state’s history.

“We must never go back to those dark days,” he added.

Adeleke urged eligible voters to participate in the August 15 poll and vote in support of his administration.

“On August 15, I urge every eligible voter to send a clear and resounding message that Osun has chosen the path of progress, compassion, and good governance.

“Together, we will protect the mandate of the people and keep Osun moving forward accordingly,” the governor stated.