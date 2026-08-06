VDM Gives Police Conditions To Honour Invitation Over Allegation Against AIG Jimoh

Controversial social media critic, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has issued certain conditions to the Nigeria Police Force regarding the honouring of his invitation over allegations made against the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2 Command, AIG Moshood Jimoh.

Naija News reports that the latest development follows the police statement confirming that VeryDarkMan had been invited by the Force Criminal Investigation Department, FCID, Abuja, to substantiate allegations made against Jimoh.

In a statement through his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, VDM expressed willingness to cooperate fully with the police investigation and demanded that the process must be conducted under strict transparency measures.

VDM said that he had never opposed any lawful probe regarding his claims but insisted on safeguards to ensure public confidence in the process.

As part of the conditions for honouring the invitation, the lawyers requested that representatives of the Nigerian Bar Association, civil society organisations and other independent observers be allowed to monitor the interview.

However, the legal team maintained that, given the public interest surrounding the case, the seniority of the officer involved, and the need to preserve confidence in the process, the investigation should be transparent, fair, and accountable.

The statement added, “Our client appreciates the decision of the Nigeria Police Force to commence an official investigation into the concerns he raised and reiterates his willingness to cooperate with the investigation.

“For the avoidance of doubt, our client has never opposed any lawful investigation. On the contrary, he remains ready, willing and available to honour any invitation lawfully extended to him by the Nigeria Police Force.”