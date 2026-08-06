Transfer Updates: Diomande, Asencio, Ruggeri, Mbaye, Konsa, Others

Real Madrid have reached a transfer agreement with RB Leipzig to sign Yan Diomande. The Athletic reports Los Blancos will pay up to €140m (£120m) for the 19-year-old Ivory Coast winger after lengthy negotiations, with Marca also reporting that the deal is close to completion.

Liverpool are exploring a transfer move for Paris Saint-Germain teenager Ibrahim Mbaye. The Times claims the Reds are interested in signing the highly rated 18-year-old Senegal winger as they continue planning for the future.

Aston Villa have agreed a transfer deal with Atletico Madrid for left-back Matteo Ruggeri. Marca reports the Italy international is set to join Unai Emery’s side ahead of the new season.

Liverpool are also considering a transfer move for Real Madrid defender Raúl Asencio. Teamtalk reports the 23-year-old Spain international has been told he can leave the Bernabéu this summer, although ESPN adds the defender still wants to fight for his place despite José Mourinho making it clear he is not part of his plans.

Fulham are closing in on the signing of Southampton midfielder Shea Charles. Talksport reports the Cottagers are close to completing a transfer deal for the £30m-rated Northern Ireland international.

Trabzonspor are hoping to reunite Darwin Núñez with Mohamed Salah. Spor Depor claims the Turkish club want to pair the former Liverpool teammates after Núñez’s move to Al-Hilal.

Aston Villa are bracing for another approach from Arsenal for Ezri Konsa. The Daily Mail reports Villa are trying to tie the England defender to a new contract but expect the Gunners to return with an improved bid after failing to meet the club’s £60m valuation.

Real Madrid could make Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eduardo Camavinga available for transfer. El Nacional claims the Spanish giants are prepared to sacrifice one or both France midfielders to help fund a move for Manchester City star Rodri.

Hamburg are interested in signing Leeds United defender Sebastiaan Bornauw. Hamburger Abendblatt reports the Belgian centre-back could return to the Bundesliga this summer.

Manchester United have identified Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson as an alternative to Newcastle’s Lewis Hall. Talksport reports the United States international would represent a cheaper option if a move for Hall proves too expensive.

Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto. The Sun claims the French champions have been told it would take an offer of around £75m to convince Chelsea to sell the France international.

Nottingham Forest are determined to keep Morgan Gibbs-White despite interest from Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Chelsea. The Daily Mail reports the England midfielder remains central to Forest’s long-term plans.

Progress has also been made in Vinícius Júnior’s contract talks with Real Madrid. ESPN reports the club have submitted an improved offer and both parties are increasingly optimistic about reaching an agreement.

Meanwhile, Franco Mastantuono is set to join Fiorentina on a season-long loan from Real Madrid, with ESPN reporting the Spanish club will continue to pay part of the Argentine youngster’s wages.

Elsewhere, Barcelona are expecting a transfer offer from Paris Saint-Germain for Ferran Torres, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Nottingham Forest have emerged as favourites to sign Grassrunners FC striker Abdoulaye Agbejoye. The Sun reports the highly rated 18-year-old has drawn comparisons with Erling Haaland.

Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayındır is expected to join Celta Vigo on loan, the Daily Mail reports.

Former Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is set to sign for Crystal Palace on a free transfer, according to Fabrizio Romano.