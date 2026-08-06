Top Nollywood Director, Dimbo Atiya Is Dead

Nigerian movie director, Dimbo Atiya, has died barely 24 hours after the demise of Nollywood actress, Temitope Osoba.

Naija News learnt that Atiya reportedly died on Thursday morning.

The founder of the Best of Nollywood Awards (BON), Seun Oloketuyi, who announced the sad news via his Instagram page, wrote, “Dimba Atiya is dead. The top Nollywood director passed on this morning. Details later.”

Also sharing the deceased’s picture on Instagram, Nollywood actor, Mofe Duncan, wrote: “God no, not Dimbo. I’m devastated. One of the greatest minds of the entertainment industry.”

At the time of filing this report, the cause of Dimbo’s death remains unknown.

Meanwhile, the family of Temitope Osoba has dismissed reports claiming that she died from complications arising from cancer, describing the accounts circulating online as false and unauthorised.

Osoba died on Tuesday evening, shortly after speaking with some of her colleagues on the telephone.

The actress was also said to have posted “Ogo Tuntun,” a Yoruba expression meaning “new glory,” on her WhatsApp status at about 7.23 pm before her death.

Following the announcement, several social media users and online platforms linked her death to her previous battle with breast cancer.

In a statement shared on Osoba’s official Instagram account on Thursday, her family rejected the reports concerning the circumstances of her death.