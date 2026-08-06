‘TInubu Submitted Forged Certificates’ – Kalu

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kalu Kalu, has alleged that President Bola Tinubu submitted forged academic documents to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during previous election cycles.

Naija News reports that Kalu made the allegation on Thursday while appearing on Channels Television’s Politics Today amid renewed debate over the President’s educational qualifications.

The controversy followed the publication of Tinubu’s personal particulars by INEC ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The documents showed that the President listed a university degree but did not provide details of his primary and secondary education in the relevant sections of the form.

Kalu argued that the Constitution bars any person who presents a forged certificate to INEC from contesting for the office of President.

“The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria says no person shall be qualified to contest for the office of the President if that person has presented a forged certificate to INEC. That is the law,” he said.

The ADC member claimed that documents submitted by Tinubu to the electoral commission in different election years were not authentic.

Kalu stated, “Today, Tinubu has submitted forged certificates, and I would list them now.

“The substance of this issue is: Did Tinubu in 1999 submit forged certificates to INEC? The answer is yes. Did Tinubu submit forged certificates to INEC in the 2023 election? The answer is yes.”

Kalu specifically questioned an academic history attributed to Tinubu during the 1999 election cycle.

He alleged, “I’m saying it here on national television for the whole world to know that Tinubu, in 1999, deposed that he attended Saint Paul’s Primary School in Ibadan, which is false.

“Let Tinubu, his handlers and Ogala come out and say that it’s not false.”