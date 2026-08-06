Certificate: ‘It’s Time Tinubu Resigns, Leave Office’ – Kalu

A lawyer and member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kalu Kalu, has called on President Bola Tinubu to resign over the renewed controversy surrounding his educational qualifications.

Naija News reports that Kalu made the call on Thursday while appearing on Channels Television’s Politics Today, where he challenged the President to publicly present his primary and secondary school certificates.

The lawyer claimed that the matter had moved beyond mere allegations and required a direct response from Tinubu.

“We have gone beyond the issue of allegation and accusation. It is an established fact that Bola Ahmed Tinubu does not have a primary school certificate and a secondary school certificate,” Kalu alleged.

The ADC member said the debate could be resolved if the President released the disputed documents to the public.

“If he says it’s an allegation, if he says it’s an accusation, let him come out and tell Nigerians, ‘This is my primary school certificate. This is my secondary school certificate.’ This matter will stop,” he said.

Kalu maintained that a clear disclosure would end speculation and allow Nigerians to verify the President’s educational history.

Tinubu’s nomination documents published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2027 election showed that he listed a university degree but left the sections for his primary and secondary school qualifications blank.

The omission has generated criticism from opposition politicians, while the President’s supporters have argued that his declared university qualification exceeds the minimum educational requirement prescribed by the Constitution.

Kalu traced the controversy to 1999, when the late human rights lawyer, Gani Fawehinmi, raised questions about Tinubu’s academic records.

According to him, the dispute eventually reached the Supreme Court but was dismissed on technical grounds.

He added that the issue resurfaced during the 2023 presidential election and had again become the subject of public debate following INEC’s publication of candidates’ particulars for the 2027 poll.

He asked, “Is it not high time Mr President came up and let Nigerians know, ‘This is who I am. This is my primary school certificate. This is my secondary school certificate’?

“We settle this issue once and for all.”

The lawyer argued that the repeated controversy had become damaging to the office of the President and the country’s political system.

He consequently called on Tinubu to leave office if he could not provide the documents being demanded by his critics.

Kalu said, “This is the time Bola Ahmed Tinubu should resign and leave office, for crying out loud.

“Why are we repeating this issue?”