Tinubu Flags Off ₦216 Billion Osun, Oyo Road Projects

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday flagged off the construction of the 82-kilometre Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan Road and the reconstruction of the 44-kilometre Gbongan-Osogbo Road in Osun State.

The President directed the contractors handling both projects to ensure they deliver high-quality work within the 24-month timeframe given to them.

Represented at the flag-off ceremony in Osogbo by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, President Tinubu assured Nigerians that his administration would strictly monitor the projects to ensure value for money and improve transport networks across the region.

Dignitaries present at the event included Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo; Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi; and the Osun State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Oyebamiji, among others, Naija News reports.

President Tinubu urged the project engineers to involve local youths during execution, noting that it would help them gain practical technical skills and work experience.

“Let me assure you, this administration will enforce quality standards, transparency, and value for money. Every Naira must count. Every milestone must be met. And every community must feel the benefit,” the President stated.

He added, “To our contractors and engineers, deliver with excellence and speed. To our state and local partners, let us work as one team. To our citizens, your patience and support will guide this success. Together, we will build not just a road, but trust, not just a route, but a future. May this project stand as a testament to what we can achieve when purpose meets action.”

Explaining the details, the President disclosed that the 44km Gbongan-Osogbo Road project involves fixing damaged sections of the existing road and completely rebuilding weak dualised areas.

The road, which links Osogbo with key towns such as Owode-Ede, Akoda-Ede, Sekona, Oogi, Ode-Omu, and Gbongan, was awarded to Messrs Trucrete Solutions Limited at the cost of N101.8bn with a 24-month delivery window.

Similarly, the 82km Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan Road, which serves as the shortest route connecting Osogbo to Ibadan through major farming communities in Osun and Oyo States, was awarded to Messrs Peculiar Concerns Limited for N114.85bn. It is also expected to be completed in 24 months.

President Tinubu highlighted other ongoing federal road interventions in the South-West, such as the rehabilitation of the Ibadan-Ife-Ilesha Road and the dualisation of the Ilesha-Akure-Owo-Benin corridor, stating that work is moving steadily on both axes.

He also provided updates on mega national projects, revealing that Section 1 of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway in Lagos is nearly completed, while work is advancing across Ogun, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River states.

For the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, the President noted that construction across various segments has reached between 18 per cent and 60 per cent completion.

He further stated that work has begun on sections of the Trans-Sahara trade route, which stretches from Calabar through Ebonyi, Benue, Kogi, and Nasarawa to Abuja, while other portions are currently at the design and mobilisation stages.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, threw his weight behind the Tinubu-led administration and called on voters to support his re-election bid in 2027.

The traditional ruler declared that other presidential hopefuls seeking support in 2027 would not get his endorsement.

On their part, Governor Okpebholo and Works Minister Dave Umahi urged the people of Osun State to support the ruling party in the upcoming governorship election, describing it as the best way to appreciate the President’s heavy infrastructural investments in the state.