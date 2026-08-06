‘I’m Embarrassed’ – Tinubu Orders EFCC To Vacate Freezing Of Osun Govt Account

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to lift the order freezing the account of the Osun State government.

Naija News reports that the President, in a statement on Thursday, said he feels personally embarrassed by the action of the EFCC in freezing the Osun State government account.

Tinubu argued that the timing of the action by the anti-graft agency raises several questions.

“It has come to my notice that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) obtained a court order on August 5, 2026, freezing the accounts of the Osun State Government. I must state that I feel deeply embarrassed not by the EFCC’s exercise of its mandate backed by a court order, but by the timing of the agency’s action. This is so because every action taken by an institution of State, especially at the Federal level, is always credited to me, as the President, even when I may not have had any prior knowledge of the action”, Tinubu said.

President Tinubu reiterated that he remains committed to allowing government institutions to function without interference based on their clearly defined powers.

He added that while he is yet to be fully briefed on the facts which informed the EFCC’s action in approaching the court to obtain the said order freezing the Osun State Government account, the timing of the EFCC action is inauspicious, hence the need for his intervention.

“Since assuming office, I have consistently maintained that anti-corruption and law enforcement agencies must be allowed to discharge their statutory responsibilities independently, professionally, without fear or favour, or political interference. I have therefore deliberately refrained from directing or interfering in the operational activities of the EFCC or any other investigative or prosecutorial agency because I firmly believe that strong democratic institutions, operating within the confines of the law, are indispensable to democratic good governance and the rule of law.”

“As President, I am committed to allowing institutions of State to function and take any action they consider necessary in the interest of proper governance without the need for any prior approval. Indeed, that is why institutions are set up by law with clearly defined powers. While I am yet to be fully apprised of the facts which informed the action of EFCC in approaching the court to obtain the said order freezing the Osun State Government account, I am not in the slightest doubt that the timing of the action of EFCC is inauspicious, and therefore I feel compelled to intervene,” he added.

President Tinubu insisted that it is wrong to create the impression that the EFCC, or indeed any other agency of the federal government, is being used to interfere with the upcoming governorship election in Osun State.

He therefore directed the EFCC to immediately proceed to the court to vacate the order and discontinue whatever action it has instituted against the Osun State Government.

“Osun State is only a few days away from its gubernatorial election. Therefore, nothing ought to be done to give an impression that the EFCC or indeed any other agency of the federal government is being used to interfere with the election.

“Based on the foregoing premise, I am duty-bound to issue a directive on this issue in consonance with the overriding public interest in preserving public confidence and the integrity, credibility, and fairness of our democratic process.

“Accordingly, I have directed the EFCC to immediately proceed to the court to vacate the order and discontinue whatever action it has instituted against the Osun State Government in this regard.

“Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” President Tinubu concluded in a personally signed statement.

Recall that the EFCC had earlier explained that it froze the Osun State Government’s bank account after detecting what it described as unusually large transfers to suspicious corporate accounts.

The anti-graft agency said the action was unrelated to the August 15 governorship election and formed part of an investigation into the alleged fraudulent management of about ₦11bn in public funds.