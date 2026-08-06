‘Tinubu Can Write 2027 Election Result And Nothing Will Happen’ – Wakili

Political commentator, Imran Wakili, has accused President Bola Tinubu of repeatedly taking controversial actions without facing meaningful resistance, alleging that the President could even determine the outcome of the 2027 election without consequences.

Naija News reports that Wakili made the claims in a post on 𝕏 on Thursday, where he cited the suspension of a sitting governor, the continued detention of former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai and the restriction placed on an Osun State Government account.

According to him, the developments showed that constitutional safeguards and institutional checks were being weakened under the Tinubu administration.

“Bola Tinubu suspended a sitting governor, and nothing happened. He got away with it, regardless of what the Constitution says,” he wrote.

The commentator also alleged that El-Rufai had remained in detention for 170 days over what he described as a bailable offence.

He claimed that no explanation had been provided to the public for part of the detention period.

Wakili alleged, “Bola Tinubu is keeping El-Rufai in detention for 170 days over a bailable offence.

“Out of those 170 days, 50 days have passed without any reason given to the public, and he has gotten away with it, regardless of what the Constitution says.”

Wakili did not provide documentary evidence supporting the figures cited in the post.

He further criticised the reported freezing of an account belonging to the Osun State Government, arguing that the action amounted to interference with the finances of an entire state.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had placed a Post-No-Debit restriction on the state’s statutory allocation account as part of an investigation into alleged suspicious transactions.

“Bola Tinubu is now freezing the account of an entire state government, and there is nothing anybody can do about it, regardless of what the Constitution says,” Wakili stated.

The Presidency has not publicly claimed responsibility for the EFCC’s action, while the anti-graft agency has maintained that the restriction was connected to an ongoing financial investigation.

Wakili alleged that the perceived weakness of democratic institutions could allow Tinubu to dictate the outcome of the 2027 presidential election.

“Bola Tinubu could write his own election result in 2027, and nothing will happen. We will simply continue living our lives,” he said.

The commentator did not present evidence that the President or the Independent National Electoral Commission planned to manipulate the election.

Wakili also suggested that Tinubu could secure legislative approval for a third term if he chose to pursue one.

He accused opposition lawmakers of lacking the courage and independence required to resist such a proposal.

“If he wants a third term, I strongly believe he can get it. The Senate will pass the bill, the House of Representatives will approve it, and the cowards you celebrate in the opposition as legislators will shout ‘AYE’ at the top of their voices,” he wrote.

He described the lawmakers as “a bunch of lazy and hungry hypocrites,” adding, “And nothing is going to happen.”