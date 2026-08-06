Vice President Shettima Proceeds On First Leave Since Assuming Office

Vice President, Kashim Shettima, commenced a two-week leave approved by President Bola Tinubu on Thursday.

Naija News reports that the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha, disclosed this in a statement, describing the break as Shettima’s first since he was sworn into office on May 29, 2023.

According to the Presidency, the Vice President will use the period for study, reflection and intellectual renewal in preparation for his continued service to the country.

“Following the approval by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, Vice President Kashim Shettima will begin a two-week leave on Thursday, August 6, 2026, his first since being sworn into office,” the statement read.

Nkwocha said the leave would allow Shettima to review ongoing government programmes and broaden his understanding of emerging policy issues at the national and international levels.

The statement added, “During the period, the Vice President will devote time to study, reflection and intellectual renewal as part of efforts to strengthen his capacity for continued service to the nation.

“The leave offers Senator Shettima an opportunity to review the administration’s ongoing programmes, deepen his understanding of emerging national and global policy issues, and prepare for the responsibilities ahead as the Federal Government intensifies the implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

The statement highlighted some of Shettima’s responsibilities since the inauguration of the Tinubu administration.

It said the Vice President had coordinated and supervised several strategic programmes covering economic development, food security, humanitarian affairs, digital transformation, employment creation and regional cooperation.

“Since assuming office on May 29, 2023, the Vice President has remained actively engaged in the coordination and supervision of several strategic government initiatives, particularly in economic development, food security, humanitarian affairs, digital transformation, job creation and regional cooperation,” Nkwocha stated.

Shettima also chairs the National Economic Council, which comprises the governors of the 36 states, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and other relevant government officials.

The council deliberates on economic policies and other matters affecting the welfare of Nigerians.

“He has also chaired the National Economic Council, which brings together the governors of the 36 states, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and other relevant public officials to deliberate on policies affecting the economy and the welfare of Nigerians,” the statement added.

The Presidency further noted that Shettima had represented Tinubu at several regional and international engagements since the administration assumed office.

According to the statement, the Vice President used the assignments to advance Nigeria’s interests in economic integration, investment, peace and security, climate action and sustainable development.

“Beyond his responsibilities within the country, Vice President Shettima has represented President Tinubu at major international and regional engagements, advancing Nigeria’s position on economic integration, peace and security, climate action, investment and sustainable development,” Nkwocha said.

The presidential aide maintained that Shettima remained committed to supporting Tinubu’s policies and programmes.

“Senator Shettima remains deeply committed to the ideals of loyalty, duty and service that have defined his role in the administration, as well as to supporting President Tinubu’s efforts to build a more secure, productive and prosperous Nigeria,” the statement read.

The Presidency said Shettima would return to work at the end of the approved leave.

“The Vice President will return to office at the end of the two-week leave period and resume his official responsibilities with renewed energy and dedication to the service of the nation,” Nkwocha added.