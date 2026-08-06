SGF Akume Reveals Tinubu’s Engagement Plan For Catholic Bishops

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu’s administration plans to deepen engagement with the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), faith-based organisations, civil society groups and other stakeholders in addressing the country’s security, economic and social challenges.

Naija News reports that Akume disclosed this in a statement he personally signed following reactions that trailed President Tinubu’s recent meeting with the leadership of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria.

He dismissed speculations that Tinubu’s administration was working towards a one-party state, assuring Nigerians that the government remained committed to multi-party democracy and credible elections.

He said the Federal Government remained open to constructive criticism and would continue to govern through dialogue, accountability and evidence-based policies.

“The Federal Government neither seeks nor supports a one-party state,” Akume declared.

He added that the administration remained “deeply respectful of the independence of the Independent National Electoral Commission, in the spirit of true democracy.”

Akume said the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation would continue consultations with the Catholic Bishops, other religious bodies and relevant stakeholders to build consensus on issues affecting the nation.

According to him, faith communities, traditional institutions, civil society organisations, the private sector and citizens all have important roles to play in promoting peace, social cohesion and national development.

“Many of the challenges confronting our nation require partnership. Faith communities, traditional institutions, civil society, the private sector and citizens all have indispensable roles to play in promoting peace, strengthening social cohesion and advancing national development.

“Constructive engagement between Government and these institutions is therefore not only welcome but essential,” he said.

The SGF described the Catholic Church as one of Nigeria’s major development partners, citing its contributions to education, healthcare, humanitarian intervention, peacebuilding and moral leadership.

He said the meeting between President Tinubu and the Catholic Bishops was frank and constructive, with discussions covering insecurity, economic hardship, education, public services, electoral credibility, political pluralism and religious freedom.

Akume said both sides also acknowledged some progress made by the administration, including the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) programme and recent security operations that led to the rescue of abducted schoolchildren and teachers.

On the economy, the SGF acknowledged the difficulties faced by many Nigerians but described the situation as a temporary phase arising from reforms aimed at correcting long-standing structural challenges.

He argued that the administration’s policies were designed to restore macroeconomic stability, attract investment and place the economy on a sustainable growth path.

“The reforms were difficult but necessary measures aimed at correcting long-standing structural weaknesses, restoring macroeconomic stability, rebuilding investor confidence and placing the economy on a sustainable path,” Akume said.

He listed ongoing infrastructure projects, including the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway, nationwide road rehabilitation, agricultural support initiatives, electricity reforms and expanded social intervention programmes as part of efforts to improve living standards.