Several Boko Haram Commanders Feared Killed In ISWAP Ambush

Several senior commanders of the Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad (JAS) faction of Boko Haram have reportedly been killed following an ambush by fighters of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

The confrontation reportedly occurred around Bula Murge in the Gargash area, about 11 kilometres north of Miyanti and 26 kilometres north-east of Bama.

Security sources told counter-insurgency publication Zagazola Makama that ISWAP fighters launched a coordinated surprise attack on the rival faction, inflicting heavy casualties.

The casualty claims had not been independently verified by military authorities as of the time of filing this report.

Among the JAS commanders reportedly killed were Abu Ubaida, Modu Kori, Alhaji Modu, Mure, Zarkawi, Sheriff and Modu Maye.

The men were said to have played key operational roles within the Boko Haram faction operating around Bula Murge and neighbouring areas.

Sources said surviving JAS fighters were thrown into disarray following the assault.

Intercepted communications reportedly indicated that the faction had begun making arrangements to evacuate its women and family members to Bula Daloye after its camps were destroyed.

The attack also reportedly resulted in the destruction of JAS camps at Bula Murge and Nguro Bafuye.

The locations, previously used as shelters and logistics bases, were said to have been set ablaze during the confrontation.

Security assessments suggested that the loss of the camps and commanders had significantly weakened the JAS faction’s presence in the area.

Security sources said troops operating around Miyanti, Bama, Kumshe and adjoining communities had been advised to take advantage of the infighting.

The military was reportedly urged to intensify offensive operations to prevent either faction from regrouping or establishing new bases.

Commanders were also advised to sustain pressure on both groups and deny them freedom of movement across the southern fringes of the Sambisa Forest.

The clash is the latest in a series of violent confrontations between ISWAP and JAS over territorial control, food supplies, taxation routes, recruits and strategic hideouts.

ISWAP broke away from the Abubakar Shekau-led Boko Haram faction in 2016 following ideological and leadership disagreements.

The rivalry intensified in May 2021 when ISWAP fighters launched an offensive into the Sambisa Forest and cornered Shekau.

Shekau reportedly died during the confrontation after detonating an explosive device rather than surrendering.

Although ISWAP absorbed several of his fighters, some loyal JAS commanders rejected the group’s authority and continued operating from isolated locations around Sambisa Forest and the Mandara Mountains.