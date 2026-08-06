Rodri Gives Barcelona Transfer Green Light As Real Madrid Hopes Halt

Barcelona have taken a significant step in their pursuit of Manchester City midfielder Rodri after reports in Spain claimed the Ballon d’Or winner has approved a move to the Catalan giants.

Several Spanish outlets, including Mundo Deportivo, Sport and Marca, reported that the Spain international has informed Barcelona he is ready to begin negotiations. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also backed the reports, suggesting the midfielder is now closer than ever to a switch to Camp Nou.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Rodri has told Barcelona officials he is fully convinced by Hansi Flick’s sporting project and has given the club permission to open talks with Manchester City.

Although no agreement has been reached with either the player or City, Barcelona believe securing Rodri’s commitment is the biggest hurdle in the deal.

The development marks a dramatic change in the player’s position. Only a few days ago, Barcelona officials reportedly believed Rodri’s preferred destination in Spain was Real Madrid. However, the midfielder has now shifted his focus entirely to Barcelona.

The Catalan club still regard strengthening their attack as a priority this summer, but the chance to sign one of the world’s best midfielders has prompted the board to seriously explore the deal.

Real Madrid had valued a potential transfer at around €60 million, a fee that would stretch Barcelona’s finances. Even so, the club are now looking at possible financial solutions after receiving the player’s approval.

Sport reported that Rodri’s representatives informed Barcelona on Wednesday evening that negotiations with Real Madrid had broken down over financial terms.

The report added that Barcelona first contacted the player’s camp following Frenkie de Jong’s injury but decided against taking the process further until they were certain Rodri genuinely wanted to join the club.

That assurance has now arrived, with the Spain international reportedly making it clear he is ready to negotiate.

According to Sport, the transfer could cost between €55 million and €70 million. Manchester City are understood to prefer a fee closer to the higher end of that range, although there could be room for negotiation if the midfielder formally pushes for an exit.

Rodri’s wages are also expected to be a major obstacle. Following his Ballon d’Or triumph, the midfielder is seeking a contract that reflects his status, meaning Barcelona will need to find room within their salary limits.

Discussions with the player’s representatives are already under way, and there is growing optimism inside the club despite no official bid having yet been submitted to either Rodri or Manchester City.

Marca also reported that Rodri has informed Barcelona’s sporting department of his willingness to join Flick’s project, effectively ending any possibility of a move to Real Madrid.