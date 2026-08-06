Police Deploy 15,000 Officers For Osun Governorship Poll

The Nigeria Police Force has announced the deployment of about 15,000 officers to provide security for the August 15 governorship election in Osun State.

Naija News reports that the police also warned politicians, election officials and security personnel against any attempt to influence or disrupt the electoral process, saying anyone arrested for major election offences would be taken to the Force Headquarters in Abuja for investigation and prosecution.

The announcement was made on Wednesday in Osogbo by the Commissioner of Police in charge of election security in the state, Samuel Erale Etaifo, during a meeting with journalists and Divisional Police Officers at the Police Officers’ Mess.

Etaifo said the security operation would involve Commissioners of Police, Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, Police Mobile Force personnel and other specialised units.

According to him, the deployment is aimed at protecting lives, maintaining order and ensuring peaceful voting before, during and after the election.

He explained that the governorship poll is being handled as a federal election assignment.

Etaifo disclosed that anyone arrested for serious electoral offences would be moved out of Osun State to Abuja to prevent interference with investigations or court processes.

The police warned that anyone found engaging in vote buying, ballot box snatching, voter intimidation, violence or any other form of electoral malpractice would face the law.

The warning also covered political parties, security officers and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Etaifo said he was assigned by the Inspector-General of Police to coordinate security activities across Osun State and restore calm ahead of the election.

As part of the assignment, he disclosed that he had already met Governor Ademola Adeleke to brief him on the security plans and assure the state government that the police would work to ensure a peaceful election.

He said the early arrival of security personnel was planned to give residents confidence and encourage them to come out and vote without fear.

He added that a peaceful environment would help reduce voter apathy and allow the election to take place without unnecessary tension.

The election security commissioner also assured political parties that the police would remain neutral throughout the exercise.

He said every candidate and political party would have equal freedom to campaign and participate in the election without harassment or intimidation.

Etaifo also directed officers assigned to election duties to carry out their responsibilities professionally.

He warned them against working with politicians or compromising the electoral process, adding that any officer found guilty of misconduct would face disciplinary action.

He appealed to residents of Osun State to obey the law, cooperate with security agencies and report any suspicious activities.

He said all security arrangements had been completed to support a peaceful, free and credible governorship election across the state.