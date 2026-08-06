Peter Obi, Kwankwaso Meet Dickson Ahead Of 2027 Elections

The presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, have met with the party’s National Leader, Senator Seriake Dickson, amid the leadership crisis rocking the OK Movement.

Naija News reports that the meeting comes at a time when concerns are growing among party members and supporters over the internal disagreements within the movement, just months before political campaigns for the 2027 general election are expected to begin.

The OK Movement, a coalition of the Kwankwassiyya Movement and the Obidient Movement, has recently been hit by a leadership crisis, with rival factions emerging within the group.

The development has sparked anxiety among supporters of the Obi-Kwankwaso presidential ticket, who fear that the internal dispute could weaken the coalition ahead of the 2027 polls.

Although the details of the disagreement have not been officially disclosed, the crisis has continued to generate reactions among members of the movement.

Confirming the meeting in a post on his official Facebook page, Senator Dickson said he hosted Obi and Kwankwaso at his residence in Abuja.

According to the former Bayelsa State governor, the discussion centred on the progress of the party and preparations for the next phase of its political activities.

“The meeting focused on the positive state of affairs of our party and to prepare for the forthcoming campaigns, which are expected to commence later this month,” Dickson said.

The NDC leader used the opportunity to urge members, supporters and stakeholders of the party to remain united despite the challenges confronting the coalition.

He stressed that unity and commitment would be crucial to the party’s success in the forthcoming elections.

“I call on all members, supporters and stakeholders of our great party to unite, remain steadfast and work together for victory for all candidates of our party,” Dickson stated.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has sparked confusion over a wrong photo-name match for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for the Edo South senatorial district in the 2027 general election.

Naija News learnt that the INEC portal had the picture of Sunny Aguebor as the senatorial candidate while it had the name Epelle-Asemota Bridgitte Osayuki as the candidate.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the change of name, former Chief Whip of the Senate, Rowland Owie, in an interview with Punch, said Aguebor emerged as the party’s candidate in a primary election monitored by INEC and alleged that a national officer of the NDC may be responsible for the current development.

Owie declared the development a fraud that would not stand, noting that Aguebor is the Edo South Senatorial candidate.