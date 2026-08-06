Osun: ‘It’s Owner Has Called It To Order’ – Sowore Fires Tinubu, EFCC

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, has reacted to President Bola Tinubu’s directive to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to lift the restriction placed on the Osun State Government’s bank account.

Naija News reports that Sowore accused the anti-graft agency of allowing itself to be used by individuals in power to pursue political objectives.

He made the allegation in a post on his 𝕏 account on Thursday following reports that Tinubu had ordered the commission to reverse the Post-No-Debit restriction imposed on the state’s account.

Tinubu had expressed embarrassment over the EFCC’s decision to freeze the account, particularly because the action came shortly before the August 15 governorship election in Osun State.

The President was also said to have questioned the timing of the restriction and directed the commission to allow the state government access to the account.

The EFCC had earlier said the restriction followed suspicious movements of funds detected during its investigation into the alleged handling of state resources.

The action attracted criticism from opposition politicians, lawyers and civil society figures, who argued that restricting the state’s statutory allocation account could disrupt governance and influence the election.

Reacting to the reversal, Sowore claimed that the development supported allegations that the EFCC was being controlled by powerful political interests.

He wrote, “The @OfficialEFCC has become a tool in the hands of those in power, deployed whenever they want to pursue their political objectives.

“And now its ‘owners’ have called it to order!”