Osun Election: No Political Rascality Can Stop Adeleke’s Victory – Davido

Afrobeats singer Davido has said political pressure and actions by opponents will not prevent Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke from winning another term in office.

Naija News reports that Davido, who is the chairman of the Imole Youth Campaign Council, expressed confidence that voters would support Adeleke during the August 15 governorship election and return him for a second term.

The singer made his position known during the inauguration of the Imole Youth Canvassers in Osogbo Federal Constituency, held at Adeleke’s campaign office in Osogbo.

Represented by his deputy, Kayode Olododo, Davido urged members of the group to reach out to residents, especially young voters and those yet to decide on their preferred candidate.

He said the campaign team must focus on informing the people about the governor’s projects and achievements across the state rather than engaging in conflicts with political opponents.

Davido also stated that youths should work peacefully by convincing more people to support Adeleke’s administration, adding that the governor’s government had provided better opportunities for young people and carried out development projects in different areas.

He encouraged the newly inaugurated canvassers to take the campaign message to communities and ensure that more voters understand the administration’s activities before the election.

He said: “Let us be courageous, not minding the current political rascality by some bad losers. It will not stop Adeleke’s victory. Our message is clear to the people of Osun State. We need to tell them what Adeleke has achieved in such a short time. Osogbo Federal Constituency has benefited from this administration in infrastructure and other areas.

“The youths are better represented in his government than in the previous administration. You are young and useful, so I urge you not to fight anyone but to win the hearts of undecided voters. We are the engine room of this campaign. We are the force that will carry the Imole message to every doorstep and ensure no vote is left behind.”