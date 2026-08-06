Osun Account Freeze Politically Motivated – Makinde Alleges

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has accused the Federal Government of using federal institutions to weaken opposition-controlled states, describing the reported freezing of an Osun State Government account as politically motivated.

Naija News reports that Makinde warned that the selective deployment of public agencies against opposition governments could undermine confidence in Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

The governor stated this in a post on his 𝕏 account on Thursday while reacting to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s restriction on the Osun State Government’s statutory allocation account.

“The increasing use of federal institutions to disrupt governance in opposition states in Nigeria is condemnable,” he said.

The governor acknowledged that no government or public official should be protected from legitimate investigation.

He, however, argued that anti-corruption agencies must not be perceived as targeting particular states or officials based on their political affiliations.

“As I said in my last newsletter, no government is above scrutiny, but when institutions like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission are utilised to witch-hunt specific states or public office holders, it indicates that their investigations are selective and erodes public trust in these institutions,” Makinde stated.

He maintained that investigations into public finances must be carried out transparently, professionally and in accordance with the law.

According to him, public confidence would be weakened if Nigerians believed that anti-graft agencies were being deployed against political opponents of the Federal Government.

Makinde also questioned the legality of restricting access to an official state government account without first obtaining judicial authorisation.

“The ‘freezing’ of an official state government account without due legal process goes beyond the powers vested in the EFCC by the laws of our land,” he said.

The governor argued that such an action could interfere with the day-to-day operation of government and affect the provision of essential public services.

He insisted that even when suspicious transactions were being investigated, the authorities must follow constitutional and legal procedures.

Makinde further linked the timing of the restriction to the forthcoming Osun State governorship election.

He alleged that the action could be interpreted as an attempt by the Federal Government to influence the electoral process or weaken the incumbent administration before the poll.

“And the timing of the action suggests that this is just another attempt by the Federal Government to unduly influence the forthcoming governorship election in Osun State,” he added.

The governor did not provide additional evidence linking the Federal Government directly to the EFCC’s decision.

The anti-graft agency has maintained that its action followed suspicious movements of funds detected during an ongoing investigation into the management of state resources.

Makinde Demands Institutional Neutrality

Makinde urged federal agencies to remain independent and carry out their statutory duties without political interference.

“Federal institutions must remain faithful to their constitutional mandate by acting with fairness, professionalism and political neutrality at all times,” he said.

The governor called on Nigerians, civil society groups and the international community to remain vigilant and speak against actions capable of weakening democratic institutions.

He stated, “We therefore call on all Nigerians, civil society organisations and the international community to remain vigilant.

“Democracy cannot thrive where our institutions are perceived as instruments of political intimidation.”

Makinde said protecting the credibility and independence of public institutions was necessary to sustain citizens’ confidence in the democratic system.

He added, “Protecting the independence and credibility of our institutions is essential to preserving public trust and safeguarding Nigeria’s democracy.

“The rule of law must prevail over the rule of politics.”