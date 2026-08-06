Osun Account Freeze Assault On Democracy – Atiku Tells EFCC

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the freezing of the Osun State Government’s statutory allocation account by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), describing it as a dangerous attack on democracy.

Naija News reports that Atiku said the timing of the action, coming days before the state’s governorship election, raised questions about the neutrality of federal institutions and could weaken public confidence in the electoral process.

The former Vice President stated this in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu.

According to him, restricting access to the state’s main operational account could disrupt governance, delay the payment of workers’ salaries and affect essential public services.

Atiku said, “It is impossible to ignore the implications of freezing a state’s principal operational account on the eve of a governorship election.

“Such an action could disrupt governance, delay salary payments, impede essential public services and create an atmosphere of intimidation that has no place in a democratic society.”

The ADC candidate said anti-corruption agencies had a responsibility to investigate allegations of financial misconduct but must act in accordance with the law.

He warned that the EFCC should avoid actions capable of creating the impression that it was being used to weaken an opposition-controlled government ahead of an election.

He stated, “If there are legitimate concerns requiring investigation, the law provides due process.

“Anti-corruption agencies must not conduct themselves in a manner that creates the perception that they are being deployed to influence political outcomes or weaken elected governments at critical electoral moments.”

Atiku maintained that democracy depended not only on conducting elections but also on ensuring that public institutions operated independently, professionally and without partisan considerations.

He added, “The selective and politically convenient deployment of state institutions diminishes public trust and weakens the democratic order.

“Institutions established to enforce the law must never become instruments for creating fear or conferring political advantage.”

‘Opposition States Being Targeted’

The former Vice President alleged that the account restriction formed part of a broader pattern under President Bola Tinubu’s administration in which opposition-controlled states were subjected to coercive federal actions.

He referred to the earlier controversy over the alleged withholding of statutory allocations belonging to local government councils in Osun State.

“Coming after the prolonged denial of Osun State’s statutory local government allocations, this latest action reinforces the disturbing impression that public institutions are being weaponised to punish political opponents rather than serve the Nigerian people,” he said.

Atiku argued that the restriction would affect residents more than political officeholders because state funds were required to pay salaries and provide public services.

The former Vice President stated, “Freezing the state’s allocation account is not merely an attack on the Osun State Government; it is a direct assault on the people of Osun State, whose salaries, essential public services and daily governance stand to suffer.

“The anti-corruption mandate of the EFCC must never be distorted into a political weapon against opposition governments.”

Atiku called on INEC, security agencies and other institutions involved in the governorship election to remain impartial and respect the Constitution.

He maintained that the people of Osun State should be allowed to determine the outcome of the election without intimidation or institutional interference.

The ADC candidate also accused Tinubu of seeking electoral victory at all costs, urging opposition parties and supporters of constitutional democracy to unite against what he described as the misuse of state institutions.

Atiku alleged, “President Tinubu is leaving no one in doubt that he is determined to win elections at all costs.

“Democracy cannot coexist with the systematic weaponisation of state institutions against political opponents.

“I therefore call on all opposition parties and every Nigerian committed to constitutional democracy to close ranks and resist this dangerous drift before it is too late.”