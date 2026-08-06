Osimhen Explains Why He Turned Down Galatasaray’s Iconic No. 9 Shirt

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has revealed why he chose to keep his number 45 shirt instead of taking Galatasaray’s famous number nine jersey ahead of the new season.

Victor Osimhen, who completed a permanent move to the Turkish champions after a successful loan spell, has become one of the club’s biggest stars. His goals and consistent displays have made him a favourite among the Galatasaray supporters.

Many expected Osimhen to inherit the number nine shirt, a jersey traditionally worn by the club’s leading strikers and previously associated with Mauro Icardi. Instead, the 27-year-old opted to stick with the number he has worn since arriving in Istanbul.

Speaking about his decision, Osimhen said sentiment outweighed commercial considerations.

“I believe you will sell more shirts, but I think you will understand my perspective. The number 45 has been lucky for me at Galatasaray,” Osimhen said, according to Turkish outlet Sabah Spor.

“I want to continue with the same number.”

Osimhen has enjoyed a remarkable spell with the Yellow-Reds, scoring crucial goals and playing a leading role in the club’s success. His influence has only grown since making his move from Napoli permanent.

The striker recently opened his pre-season scoring account in Galatasaray’s entertaining 3-3 draw against Rennes in Istanbul as preparations continue for the new campaign.