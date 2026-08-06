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Osimhen Explains Why He Turned Down Galatasaray’s Iconic No. 9 Shirt

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By Ernest Victor
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Galatasaray striker, Victor Osimhen
Galatasaray striker, Victor Osimhen

Key Takeaways

  • Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, said he rejected Galatasaray’s famous number nine jersey and will keep wearing number 45 for the new season.
  • Osimhen, 27, said sentiment mattered more than shirt sales, insisting number 45 has brought him luck since he arrived in Istanbul.
  • Osimhen, now a permanent Galatasaray player after a loan spell, scored in a three-three pre-season draw with Rennes as preparations continue.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has revealed why he chose to keep his number 45 shirt instead of taking Galatasaray’s famous number nine jersey ahead of the new season.

Victor Osimhen, who completed a permanent move to the Turkish champions after a successful loan spell, has become one of the club’s biggest stars. His goals and consistent displays have made him a favourite among the Galatasaray supporters.

Many expected Osimhen to inherit the number nine shirt, a jersey traditionally worn by the club’s leading strikers and previously associated with Mauro Icardi. Instead, the 27-year-old opted to stick with the number he has worn since arriving in Istanbul.

Speaking about his decision, Osimhen said sentiment outweighed commercial considerations.

“I believe you will sell more shirts, but I think you will understand my perspective. The number 45 has been lucky for me at Galatasaray,” Osimhen said, according to Turkish outlet Sabah Spor.

“I want to continue with the same number.”

Osimhen has enjoyed a remarkable spell with the Yellow-Reds, scoring crucial goals and playing a leading role in the club’s success. His influence has only grown since making his move from Napoli permanent.

The striker recently opened his pre-season scoring account in Galatasaray’s entertaining 3-3 draw against Rennes in Istanbul as preparations continue for the new campaign.

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: [email protected]

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