Oluwo Of Iwo Bans Alcohol Drinks From Palace

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has stopped the bringing of alcoholic drinks to his palace, saying such drinks are harmful to health and should not be presented to him or other elderly people.

Naija News reports that the traditional ruler made the announcement in a video shared on his Facebook page on Tuesday, where he warned visitors against bringing alcoholic beverages to the palace.

Akanbi said drinks such as gin, schnapps and other spirits commonly offered during traditional visits could affect the health of elders.

The traditional ruler stated that he would no longer accept such items in his palace.

He also warned that anyone who brings Hennessy or similar alcoholic drinks to the palace may have harmful intentions toward him, adding that he would rather receive items that support his wellbeing.

The monarch said he recently heard that some visitors brought Hennessy to the palace and advised them not to repeat such actions.

Akanbi also argued that alcohol consumption was not part of the original traditions of the Yoruba people. He said elders should avoid practices that could put their health at risk.

“The so-called alcohol usually presented or reserved for the elders is detrimental to their health, it leads to death,” he said.

“Anyone who brings hot drinks to the king’s palace wants to eliminate the king. Gin, schnapps reserved for the elderly should not be brought to my palace because what they call alcohol for the elderly is made by the Western people to kill and destroy internal organs. It will render the kidneys useless.”

“I heard you brought Hennessy; don’t bring it here o; you want to kill me. Anyone who brings Hennessy or other dangerous alcoholic drinks has the intention to kill me. So, I should drink an entire bottle; what will I use to pray?” he asked.