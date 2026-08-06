Not All Osun Govt Accounts Were Frozen – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has clarified that not all bank accounts of the Osun State government were frozen in the ongoing investigation into the financial activities of the current administration.

Naija News reports that the EFCC Director of Public Affairs, Wilson Uwujaren, made this known on Thursday during an interview appearance on Arise News.

He explained that only the account under investigation was frozen by the anti-graft agency.

According to him, the only restricted account is the one from which the EFCC observed suspicious activities, explaining that the step was taken to preserve the account of the Osun State government.

Uwujaren added that the EFCC action has no political undertone and falls strictly within the limits of its constitutional powers.

He said the restriction on the identified account will also be lifted once the EFCC is able to confirm that the ongoing activities on it are not fraudulent.

“EFCC placed a temporary restriction on one Osun State government account after observing suspicious activities in the past week. This does not mean all Osun State accounts are frozen only the targeted one. EFCC has the power to issue such temporary restrictions,” he said.

Recall that the EFCC had earlier explained that it froze the Osun State Government’s bank account after detecting what it described as unusually large transfers to suspicious corporate accounts.

The anti-graft agency said the action was unrelated to the August 15 governorship election and formed part of an investigation into the alleged fraudulent management of about ₦11bn in public funds.