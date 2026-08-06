Nollywood’s Dark Side Is Real – Actor Godwin Nnadiekwe Reveals How He Was Almost Used For Ritual 

Nollywood actor Godwin Nnadiekwe has alleged that he narrowly escaped what he described as an attempt to use him for ritual purposes through a handshake from a fellow actor.

Naija News reports that he said the incident has made him more concerned about safety and accountability within the Nigerian film industry.

The actor made the claim in a post shared on his Instagram Story on Wednesday.

According to him, the alleged plan failed because of what he described as his strong spiritual foundation.

Nnadiekwe said there is a dark side to Nollywood that many people do not talk about.

He also claimed that actors cannot rely on industry guilds for protection, urging colleagues to be careful about the people they associate and work with.

He advised actors and other creatives to pay close attention to the company they keep, protect their personal space and remain cautious while carrying out their jobs.

The actor also called for a wider discussion on ethical conduct, duty of care and accountability in Nollywood.

He said everyone working in the industry deserves a safe and secure environment.

Nnadiekwe wrote: “They tried to use me to renew their usual rituals but my foundation is too strong for them. Nollywood’s dark side is real, and no Guild is coming to save you. Vet your circles, guard your energy, protect your space and know who you work with.

“It’s time for a serious conversation about ethical standards, duty of care, and accountability in Nollywood. Creators deserve a safe working environment. Stay safe out there. Details dropping soon. Stay tuned. #Ogiome”