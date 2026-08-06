2027: Nigerians Must Unite To Replace Tinubu – Adebayo

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has called on Nigerians to unite behind a credible alternative to President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

Naija News reports that Adebayo dismissed the emphasis on opposition coalition calculations, arguing that the principal objective should be the election of a leader committed to constitutional governance, accountability and the rule of law.

He noted that Nigeria could only have one President at a time, irrespective of whether the eventual candidate emerged from a coalition or a single political party.

Adebayo said, “What we want is for all Nigerians to unite, not only the opposition. The issue is ensuring that person is not President Tinubu.”

The SDP candidate said discussions ahead of the election should focus less on political permutations and more on the character and competence of the person seeking to lead the country.

According to him, Nigerians need a President who will respect institutions, uphold the Constitution and respond responsibly to national concerns.

He maintained that opposition parties alone could not deliver the political change required, stressing that citizens across party, ethnic and religious lines must support a credible alternative.

Adebayo argued that national unity, rather than the interests of individual political parties, should guide the search for new leadership in 2027.

The SDP candidate also rejected narratives portraying Northern Nigeria as an obstacle to the country’s development.

He said the region possessed substantial human and natural resources capable of contributing significantly to national economic growth if properly developed.

Adebayo identified education, agriculture and infrastructure as areas requiring sustained investment across the North.

He argued that poor leadership, rather than any particular region or group, was responsible for many of Nigeria’s economic, security and developmental problems.

According to him, the resources and population of the North could become major national assets under competent and accountable leadership.

Tinubu Administration Criticised

Expanding his criticism of the Federal Government, Adebayo accused the Tinubu administration of repeatedly weakening constitutional governance and failing to respond adequately to concerns raised by Nigerians.

He cited the President’s recent engagement with Catholic bishops as an example of what he described as a missed opportunity to address serious national issues.

Adebayo claimed that the administration adopted a defensive position instead of responding constructively to the concerns expressed by the clerics.

He urged political leaders to accept criticism and treat public feedback as an opportunity to improve their performance.

The SDP presidential candidate encouraged religious and community leaders to continue speaking against poor governance and demanding accountability from those in public office.

He said clerics should not be discouraged from contributing to discussions on insecurity, economic hardship and other matters affecting citizens.

According to him, elected leaders should be open to criticism, particularly when it comes from respected individuals and institutions seeking improvements in governance.

Adebayo said constructive criticism should not be regarded as hostility but as an important part of democratic accountability.

The politician concluded with a critical assessment of the Tinubu administration, arguing that Nigeria’s challenges had moved beyond isolated policy failures.

He said the explanations offered by the government for its actions had, in some instances, created greater concerns than the original problems.

“A failed government is one in which the explanation is worse than the problem,” Adebayo stated.

He urged Nigerians to assess the administration’s performance carefully and unite behind a leadership alternative capable of restoring confidence in public institutions.