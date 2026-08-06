Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 5th August, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 5th August, 2026.

President Bola Tinubu has confirmed the rescue of victims abducted by gunmen in Kwara and Niger States.

The President, in a statement on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said a total of 308 Nigerian citizens were rescued by security forces.

Recall that Naija News had earlier reported the rescue of the victims from Kwara State.

Giving a further breakdown of the operation, Tinubu disclosed that one hundred and sixty-three of those rescued were abducted from Woro Community in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, and 145 from Niger State.

Describing the operation as the largest rescue operation ever carried out on the same day by the joint security team, Onanuga revealed that the victims were rescued from the Kainji Lake National Park Forest in New Bussa Local Government Area of Niger State following a coordinated, intelligence-driven operation by the National Counter-Terrorism Centre (NCTC), involving personnel from the Armed Forces of Nigeria, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Police Force.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has explained that it froze the Osun State Government’s bank account after detecting what it described as unusually large transfers to suspicious corporate accounts.

The anti-graft agency said the action was unrelated to the August 15 governorship election and formed part of an investigation into the alleged fraudulent management of about ₦11bn in public funds.

The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday titled, “Why EFCC Froze Osun State Government Account.”

According to the commission, it has been investigating the Osun State Government since March 2026 over the handling of Ecology Funds, Intervention Funds and allocations received through the Federation Account Allocation Committee.

The EFCC said some officials of the state government, including the Accountant-General, had appeared before investigators for questioning.

The allegations remain under investigation and have not been proved in court.

The commission said the ongoing probe would not ordinarily have resulted in a Post No Debit restriction on the state’s account.

It, however, alleged that funds began moving rapidly from the accounts to suspicious destinations from August 2.

The Nigerian Army has placed bounties on several identified high-profile ISWAP/ISIS terrorists operating around the Lake Chad Basin area of Borno State.

According to a statement on Wednesday by the Acting Military Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI, Captain Mohammed Goni, the declaration follows intelligence breakthroughs on the identities of the terrorists.

Naija News reports that the identified terrorist leaders and key operatives include: Abu Musa Al-Mangawi Baa Shuwa – Wali (Governor of ISIS West Africa Province), his Deputy/Amirul Jaish Muhammad Jidda (“The One-Handed Man”) and Hamad Abu Hanifa, the Amirul-Fiya of ISWAP, among others.

The statement by Goni specifically highlighted Abu Musa Al-Mangawi Baa Shuwa, the ISWAP Wali, who remains the most wanted terrorist leader operating within the Lake Chad Basin.

The Army promised that a substantial financial reward will be given to any individual whose credible and actionable information directly leads to his arrest.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced the ex-depot prices of Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as petrol, and Automotive Gas Oil, commonly called diesel.

Under the new pricing arrangement, the refinery reduced the ex-depot price of petrol by ₦50, from ₦1,215 to ₦1,165 per litre.

It also cut the price of diesel by ₦80, from ₦1,650 to ₦1,570 per litre.

The Dangote Group announced the price review in a statement issued on Wednesday.

According to the company, the adjustment was part of efforts to make petroleum products more affordable and improve access to refined products across the country.

The refinery said the move would also support businesses and wider economic activities.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the results of the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates.

Naija News reports that WAEC announced the release in a post on its official 𝕏 handle on Wednesday.

“UPDATE: 2026 WASSCE (SC) results have been released. Generate your PIN at http://waec.org and check your results now on http://waecdirect.org,” the examination body stated.

Announcing the release of results during a press conference in Lagos on Wednesday, the Head of WAEC Nigeria National Office, Dr Amos Dangut, said the council withheld the results of 167,486 candidates, representing 8.59 per cent of those who sat the 2026 Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination for School candidates, over alleged examination malpractice.

A total of 1,959,668 candidates from 24,207 schools registered for the examination across Nigeria, Benin Republic, Côte d’Ivoire and Equatorial Guinea, while 1,950,726 candidates eventually sat for the examination.

Out of the candidates who took the examination, 1,200,514 candidates (61.54 per cent) obtained credits and above in at least five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

1,687,378 candidates (86.50 per cent) secured credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, with or without English Language and Mathematics.

Controversial social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan or VDM, has alleged that the invitation of the Nigeria Police Force to appear in Lagos State over allegations made against Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Moshood Jimoh, could be an attempt to seize his mobile phone and erase evidence related to the allegations.

This comes after the Nigeria Police Force confirmed that VDM had been invited by the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Abuja, to substantiate allegations he made against AIG Jimoh.

Naija News reports that VDM, while featuring in an interview on Arise 360 News on Wednesday, clarified his refusal to honour the police invitation.

Describing the invitation as malicious, VDM argued that there was no reason to travel to Lagos when he resides in Abuja, where the Force Headquarters is located.

The activist maintained that since the police headquarters is in Abuja, he should be allowed to respond to the invitation there instead of being asked to travel to Lagos.

Nollywood actress, Temitope Osoba, has died after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Naija News reports that the demise comes barely two years after Osoba solicited financial assistance for her second surgery in November 2024.

Announcing the tragic news on Wednesday, Nollywood actor, Alesh Ola Sanni, in a post via his Instagram page, disclosed that Temitope died on Tuesday evening.

He wrote, “Couldn’t sleep since last night it’s well rest in peace my dearest sister Temitope Osoba we had amazing time and good memories together till we meet again. I really dunno what to say mehn gosh.”

Award-winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has described himself as a devoted fan of Portuguese football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo, revealing that he communicates regularly with the football legend.

Naija News reports that the Afrobeats star made the disclosure during a livestream with popular Nigerian content creator and streamer, Carter Efe, where they discussed football, Ronaldo and the national team he supports.

Speaking during the livestream, Davido said his love for Portugal was not only because of Ronaldo but also because he has close friends in the country’s national football team.

According to him, he would love to see Portugal succeed in international competitions.

“Because I have a lot of friends in the Portuguese team. I want Portugal to win,” Davido said.

When Carter Efe suggested that his support for Portugal was mainly because of Ronaldo, the singer did not hesitate to affirm his admiration for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Arsenal have agreed a £75 million deal with Newcastle United to sign captain Bruno Guimarães, with the Brazil midfielder now closing in on a move to the Emirates Stadium.

The agreement marks a significant step in Arsenal’s pursuit of one of the Premier League’s standout midfielders. The 28-year-old has reportedly been given permission to undergo a medical before the transfer is completed.

As reported by Sky Sports on Wednesday, “Arsenal have agreed a £75m fee with Newcastle for their captain Bruno Guimaraes.

“The midfielder has been given permission to travel for a medical.”

Guimarães has been a driving force for Newcastle since arriving from French club Lyon in January 2022. He quickly established himself as one of the team’s most influential players and later took over the captaincy, playing a leading role in the club’s return to European competition and rise among the Premier League’s leading sides.

Real Madrid have reached an agreement with RB Leipzig to sign Yan Diomande in a deal worth up to €140 million, bringing an end to lengthy negotiations between the two clubs.

According to The Athletic, the Spanish giants will pay an initial €125 million, with a further €15 million in performance-related add-ons.

The agreement has been approved by Leipzig’s board, clearing the way for the 19-year-old winger to travel to Madrid for his medical before completing the move.

Diomande joined Leipzig’s pre-season training camp in Austria on Monday while the final details of the transfer were being concluded. He is now expected to receive permission to leave the camp and finalise his switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Ivory Coast international returned to Leipzig after representing his country at the World Cup.

He missed the club’s initial departure for their training camp in Austria last weekend, although Leipzig maintained that he was absent because he was unwell and that it had nothing to do with the ongoing transfer talks.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.