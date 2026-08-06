Ondo Lawmakers Suspend Speaker’s Impeachment

Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have suspended further action on the impeachment process against the Speaker, Olamide Oladiji, pending the intervention of the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News understands that Oladiji has faced growing opposition from his colleagues, who accused him of financial misconduct and expressed dissatisfaction with his leadership of the Assembly.

Twenty-one of the 26 lawmakers had reportedly signed an impeachment notice and given the Speaker until Sunday, August 2, to resign from office.

The deadline, however, passed without the lawmakers proceeding with the planned removal.

Speaking with journalists at the Assembly complex on Wednesday, the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Olatunji Ifabiyi, said the process had not been abandoned but was temporarily on hold.

Ifabiyi explained that the lawmakers were waiting for guidance from the APC leadership before taking further action.

He said, “We are still waiting for the leadership of the party. We cannot proceed further until the party gives us direction, so the matter is pending.

“We are unable to proceed further until the leadership of the party asks us to proceed. So, it is pending, but we are still on course.”

The lawmaker said it was normal for the ruling party to intervene in the dispute because all 26 members of the Assembly were elected on the APC platform.

According to him, the disagreement was an internal party matter that required mediation by the party’s leaders.

Ifabiyi stated, “It is normal for the party to intervene because we are all members of the same family. The APC has total control of the Ondo State House of Assembly.

“Our father should call all his sons together to discuss whatever crisis has arisen so that it can be resolved.”

Ifabiyi, however, cautioned the party leadership against protecting the Speaker at the expense of the other lawmakers.

He maintained that the majority of the Assembly members remained determined to change the current leadership.

He further stated, “Our father will not prefer one person at the expense of the other 26 members.

“It is our party, and the fact remains that we want to change the kind of leadership we currently have. There is no opposition among us; we all belong to the same political party.”

The committee chairman stressed that although the executive arm of government had no constitutional role in the internal affairs of the legislature, the APC was entitled to mediate as the political platform of all the lawmakers.

He said the party had a responsibility to bring the parties together and seek a resolution to the dispute.

Speaking on legislative activities, Ifabiyi said the House had reconvened in response to public concerns over the prolonged absence of plenary sittings.

He assured residents that the lawmakers remained committed to carrying out their constitutional responsibilities despite the leadership crisis.

According to him, the Assembly had passed resolutions on important developmental matters since reconvening.

He added that the House had constituted an audit committee to examine its financial and administrative records and make recommendations where necessary.