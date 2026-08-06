Those Attacking Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Motivated By Envy – Umahi Replies Donald Duke

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has slammed those criticising the ongoing 700-kilometre Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

He stated that those trivialising the project were driven by envy.

Naija News reports that the minister was responding to recent criticisms of the project by former Cross River governor, Donald Duke, on a television programme.

Duke, had during the programme, argued that the project will not extend beyond Lagos.

“Those criticising the project were “motivated by envy because they never believed the President could deliver it,” Umahi said late Wednesday while inspecting the level of work at the Ondo section of the coastal highway in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state.

Umahi insisted that Tinubu will deliver the 700-kilometre Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway as scheduled.

According to him, section one has already been completed, which is 7.47km from Victoria Island to Elepe village, while section two, about 50km stretching from Lagos to Ogun border, is about 70 per cent completed.

Umahi added that sections 3A and 3B, covering about 67 kilometres, are progressing, with approximately 30 per cent completed.

The minister stated that section 4 covers about 82 kilometres, extending through Ogun into Ondo State, saying that the President was determined to ensure its completion.

He explained that section 5, which is about 180 kilometres in Akwa Ibom, is likely the longest section of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and work is ongoing there.

“We have another 100-kilometre section beginning at the end of the Ondo section, which is currently at the design stage. What will remain afterwards are the sections through Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta States.

“I also want to respond to some of the comments made by one of those who worked with the President when he was governor. I watched the interview of His Excellency Donald Duke.

“He is a very brilliant man. What impressed me most was that he avoided insults. He was a perfect gentleman, and I am proud of him.

“However, some of the issues he raised require clarification. When he said the Coastal Highway would never go beyond the Epe, I respectfully disagree.

“He also said the project was not a priority. Yet, this Coastal Highway was conceived years ago, but it could not be implemented because of funding constraints and other challenges.

“Those attacking the Coastal Highway are, in my view, motivated by envy because they never believed this President could deliver it.

“The man who tamed the Atlantic Ocean is capable of delivering this project. I call him a divine President,” he said

The minister urged stakeholders and leaders to continue to watch President Tinubu’s administration deliver the Coastal Highway.