Kwara Governor Confirms Release Of Woro Kidnap Victims

The Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has confirmed the release of 163 victims abducted during the terrorist attack on Woro community in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State.

A statement on Thursday by Governor Abdulrazaq said the victims were rescued by security forces from the Kanji Lake National Park Forest.

He expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu, the National Security Adviser (NSA), and the nation’s security forces for all the efforts which culminated in the rescue of the victims and 145 other persons from Niger State.

“I am pleased to announce the freedom of 163 kidnap victims abducted during the unfortunate terrorist attack on Woro community in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State. The victims were rescued from the Kanji Lake National Park Forest following concerted efforts by our security forces.

“I thank His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for the huge role he played in securing the freedom of our compatriots from captivity. About 145 persons abducted in Niger were also rescued in the same operation. We are grateful to Mr. President for his strong interest and support for the rescue operation.

“I also commend the Office of the National Security Adviser; leadership and personnel of the Department of State Services; the Nigerian Army; and the Nigeria Police Force for their gallantry, resilience and strategic collaboration that culminated in the success we recorded in this rescue operation. We are very proud of our security forces and we will continue to support their efforts to protect the lives of our people,” he said.

Recall that Naija News had earlier reported the rescue of the victims, and President Bola Tinubu also affirmed the development.

The Kwara State Governor also confirmed that the rescued victims are receiving treatment at a health facility and will be received once they are medically certified fit.

“The rescued citizens are currently receiving comprehensive medical care and support at a federal health facility. We will be glad to receive them in the state upon the completion of their medical procedures so that we can also offer necessary support to ease their reintegration process.

“I urge residents of Kwara to continue to share useful security information with the authorities to forestall these criminal attacks and make our communities safer and more peaceful. I am grateful to President Bola Tinubu for committing more boots and military hardware on ground in our state with the establishment of new military formations. I am very hopeful that more successes lie ahead in our war against the terrorists. We will also continue to collaborate with our security to prevent the recurrence of this ugly trend,” he said.