Osun Poll: ICPC Deploys Operatives To 30 LGAs, Warns Vote Buyers

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has announced plans to deploy its personnel across the 30 local government areas of Osun State during the August 15 governorship election.

Naija News reports that the Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner for Osun State, Yusuf Olatunji, disclosed this on Thursday during an anti-vote-buying rally organised by the commission in Osogbo.

The sensitisation exercise was attended by officials of the ICPC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (ICPC), as well as members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Participants addressed residents in three major Nigerian languages, warning them against buying or selling votes during the election.

The rally began at Igbona Market and moved through the Old Garage and Olaiya areas before ending at Alekuwodo Market in Osogbo.

Officials also distributed fliers highlighting the dangers and legal consequences of electoral corruption.

Speaking with journalists after the rally, Olatunji said the exercise was organised to educate residents about the criminal implications of vote trading.

He said, “We are out here to let the people of the state know that vote-buying is a crime under Nigerian law.

“From the ICPC, we will not be tolerating vote-buying or selling, and anybody culpable of this will be arrested and prosecuted.”

The commissioner said adequate arrangements had been made to monitor the election across the state.

“The commission has made adequate arrangements to deploy our personnel to all the 30 local governments to monitor the election to ensure that vote-buying is eradicated,” he stated.

Olatunji warned that both those offering money and voters accepting inducements would be liable for prosecution.

He said, “We want to appeal to the voters that they should not encourage vote-buying. Don’t let anybody deceive you with money.

“Anybody that engages in such, both giver and taker, is liable and will be punished.”

ICPC Urges Voters To Reject Inducements

The anti-graft agency called on the electorate to protect the integrity of the election by rejecting all forms of financial inducement and electoral malpractice.

Olatunji warned that the temporary benefits of selling votes could not compensate for the long-term consequences of electing incompetent leaders.

He said, “Vote-buying and vote-selling may appear to offer temporary financial relief, but they inflict lasting damage on our democracy.

“When votes become commodities, leadership becomes a transaction rather than a mandate.”

He said electoral corruption contributed to poor governance, abandoned campaign promises, inadequate infrastructure, insecurity, unemployment and declining public trust in democratic institutions.

Olatunji urged voters to consider the long-term implications of their decisions at the polling units.

He added, “Every voter must understand that the money offered in exchange for a vote may be spent within a few days, but the effects of electing the wrong leaders may be felt for years.

“No amount of money is worth sacrificing quality education for our children, better healthcare, good roads, employment opportunities and sustainable development.”

The ICPC official advised residents to report suspected cases of vote-buying and cooperate with security and electoral officials deployed for the poll.