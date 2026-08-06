Hardship: ‘Tinubu Has Stabilised Macro Part Of The Economy’ – Orji Kalu

Former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, has declared that President Bola Tinubu has been able to stabilise the country’s economy since assuming office.

Naija News reports that the Senator representing Abia North made this known while appearing on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

While admitting that Nigerians are experiencing hardship, Kalu stated that insurgency had contributed to the country’s situation.

When asked if there is hardship in the country, he said: “Of course, yes. But let me tell you, President Tinubu has been able to stabilize the macro part of the economy.

“What we are suffering Today is the micro side of the economy, where, because of insurgency, people can’t go to farms. People are running away from what they are supposed to do because of bandits.”

Meanwhile, Kalu has faulted politicians for often misleading President Bola Tinubu about the country’s economic and insecurity situation.

This comes following the controversy over the remark by the Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, that Tinubu disagreed with the bishops’ assessment about the country.

Speaking on the development, Kalu, in a viral video online, accused politicians of giving the President an inaccurate picture of conditions across the country.

While describing the Catholic bishops as the conscience of the nation, Kalu said their advice was always offered in the national interest.

The lawmaker admitted that Nigerians were facing genuine challenges but argued that Tinubu should not be blamed for them.