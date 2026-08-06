FIFPRO Accuses FIFA Of Abuse Of Power Over FFE Saga

Players’ union FIFPRO has accused FIFA of a “profound abuse of presidential power” after the world governing body withdrew its controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal and apologised for the way it handled the project.

The FFE initiative, which was reportedly designed to reshape the commercial structure and governance of the FIFA World Cup, was abandoned following an emergency meeting in Rabat, Morocco. FIFA admitted mistakes were made during the process and pledged to review how the proposal was handled.

However, FIFPRO insisted that withdrawing the project does not resolve the wider governance concerns exposed by the episode.

“FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) is gone. The abuse of power that produced it is not. Governance reforms, not a cover-up, are urgently needed,” the union said.

“The withdrawal of FFE was inevitable. But withdrawing the proposal does not erase what it revealed.

“A plan capable of permanently altering the ownership and governance of the FIFA World Cup, and commercialising the competitions built by generations of players, was conceived in secrecy, negotiated behind closed doors and brought to the brink of agreement before the FIFA Council, the Member Associations, players and football’s recognised stakeholders even knew it existed.

“That is not merely a governance failure. It is a profound abuse of presidential power.”

FIFPRO also criticised FIFA’s response after the emergency meeting, arguing that the governing body had failed to address the seriousness of the issue.

The union’s statement reads: “We have noted FIFA’s internal update from its meeting in Rabat, Morocco with deep concern. Rather than confronting what happened, it reaffirms support for the organisation’s leadership while reducing a fundamental governance and constitutional failure to a matter of ‘processes and communications’ to be ‘improved’.

“Most telling is FIFA’s own insistence that, despite the ‘mistakes’ it admits, everything was done ‘in full compliance with the FIFA regulatory framework’. If true, that is not a defence. It is an indictment of FIFA’s current governance framework…

“We also note FIFA’s warning that it ‘will no longer tolerate any attacks on its integrity’. Let us be clear: scrutiny of football’s governance is not an attack. It is the duty of everyone who sustains the game.”

Meanwhile, Naija News reports that FIFA has confirmed that its Secretary General and members of the FIFA Management Board had expressed their “full support” for president Gianni Infantino during the Rabat meeting, while Infantino reaffirmed his confidence in the FIFA administration.

The governing body admitted the FFE proposal should have been handled differently and said it had never been intended for the FIFA Council or its 211 member associations to feel excluded from the decision-making process.

FIFA also acknowledged that further mistakes were made after details of the proposal emerged in the media. It said a formal apology had been sent to the FIFA Council and member associations, together with a commitment to prevent a repeat of the situation.