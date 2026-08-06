Ex-N’Assembly Clerk-Designate, Adamu Fika Dies In Abuja

A former Director-General and Clerk-Designate to the National Assembly, Dr Adamu Mohammed Fika, has died.

Naija News understands that Fika, an elder statesman who held the traditional title of Zarma Kura of Fika, reportedly died at a hospital in Abuja.

His death was announced in a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media to the Emir of Fika, Mohammed Abubakar, also known as Chokalin Fika.

The statement did not disclose the cause of his death. The deceased was the pioneer Director-General and Clerk-Designate to the National Assembly.

He also served as Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission, where he contributed to the administration and development of the federal legislature.

Until his death, Fika was the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Council of Retired Clerks and Secretaries of the National Assembly.

He also served at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies in Kuru, Plateau State.

Fika was regarded as an experienced administrator whose career spanned several years in Nigeria’s public service and legislative administration.

According to the statement, funeral prayers for the late elder statesman will be held on Friday, August 7, 2026, at the National Mosque in Abuja.

Family members, political associates, former colleagues and other well-wishers have continued to mourn his death.

They described his passing as a major loss to the Fika Emirate, Yobe State and Nigeria.