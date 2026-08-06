What About Ekiti – Fayose Blasts EFCC Over Osun Account Freeze

A social commentator and younger brother of a former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, Isaac Fayose, has slammed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over its decision to freeze the Osun State Government’s account.

Naija News reports that Fayose shared his reservations in a Facebook post on Wednesday. He described the development as selective and politically motivated.

He accused the anti-graft agency of failing to take similar action against the Ekiti State Government during the June governorship election, despite what he alleged was large-scale vote buying in that state.

“How can you freeze a whole state account, putting about four million people into nonsense? Why didn’t you freeze Ekiti’s account in June? Why did you allow Ekiti to buy votes?” Fayose asked.

He accused the commission of double standards, alleging that state governments loyal to the Federal Government were spared similar scrutiny during elections while Osun was being targeted ahead of its August 15 governorship poll.

He also raised concerns about the 2027 general election, alleging plans by unnamed political forces to manipulate the outcome, and urged Nigerians to demand the resignation of the Independent National Electoral Commission chairman and the EFCC leadership if they wanted the situation to change.

“These people will come back if you keep quiet. The more you keep quiet, the more they do it,” he said.