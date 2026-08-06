Court Sacks APC House Of Reps Candidate

A Federal High Court in Abuja has sacked the member representing Owo/Ose Federal Constituency of Ondo State, Timehin Adeleye, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the 2027 House of Representatives election.

Naija News reports that the court ruled that Abdugani Arobo is the rightful candidate of the party after finding that he won the APC primary election.

The judgment, delivered on Wednesday by Justice Peter Lifu, followed a suit filed by Arobo against the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after the party submitted Adeleye’s name as its candidate.

Although the APC National Working Committee forwarded Adeleye’s name to INEC, the decision was opposed by several party members and leaders in Ondo State, leading Arobo to challenge it in court.

In its ruling, the court held that the APC did not make a lawful return from the primary election and found that the evidence presented by the party contained contradictions.

The court ruled that Arobo secured the highest lawful votes during the APC primary election held on May 16, 2026, making him the valid winner of the contest for the Owo/Ose Federal Constituency ticket.

According to the judgment, Arobo polled 7,959 votes in Owo Local Government Area and 2,583 votes in Ose Local Government Area.

Based on its findings, the court declared that Arobo is the only aspirant whose name can legally be submitted to INEC as the APC candidate for the constituency in the 2027 general election.

The court also ordered the APC to accept, recognise and deal only with Arobo as the winner of the party’s primary election for the House of Representatives seat.

In addition, the court barred the APC and its representatives from recognising or dealing with any other person as the party’s candidate for the Owo/Ose Federal Constituency.

Justice Lifu further directed INEC to reopen its nomination portal to allow the submission and upload of Arobo’s name as the APC’s duly nominated candidate for the constituency ahead of the 2027 general election.