Ex-APC Legal Adviser Speaks On Controversies Around Tinubu’s Identity

A former National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Babatunde Ogala (SAN), has defended President Bola Tinubu’s eligibility to contest the 2027 presidential election amid renewed controversy over his educational records.

Ogala maintained that Tinubu satisfied the constitutional requirements concerning nationality, age and educational attainment.

He stated this on Thursday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, where he responded to questions surrounding the President’s failure to include details of his primary and secondary education in the personal particulars submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The omission has generated debate among opposition politicians and members of the public, with critics demanding further clarification from the President and the electoral commission.

Ogala said the controversy should be examined strictly within the provisions of the Constitution rather than through speculation about the President’s family or educational history.

“What does the Constitution say about qualification for office? Because I hear things like: Who are his parents? Who is his father? Who is his mother? Who is his sister? And who is his brother?” he asked.

The senior advocate argued that Tinubu remained a Nigerian citizen unless a competent court determined otherwise.

“Is he a Nigerian? The answer is yes, unless otherwise proven or determined through a judicial process,” Ogala stated.

He added that the President also met the constitutional age requirement for anyone seeking the country’s highest office.

“Is Tinubu qualified to run for the presidency age-wise? The answer is yes, by constitutional provisions,” he said.

The former APC legal adviser said the relevant constitutional provision required a candidate to be educated up to at least School Certificate level or its legally recognised equivalent.

“Does he have the minimum educational qualification as prescribed by the Constitution, which says educated up to School Certificate level, interpreted to mean Primary Six and the ability to read and write?” he asked.

Ogala argued that Tinubu’s declared university degree exceeded the minimum educational threshold prescribed by the Constitution.

“The man says, ‘I have a degree,’” he stated.

The President listed a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration obtained from Chicago State University in his nomination documents but left the sections for his primary and secondary school qualifications blank.

Ogala compared the controversy to demanding that a senior professional prove every stage of his education despite holding an advanced qualification.

He said, “Babatunde Ogala is sitting here. I’m a Senior Advocate, and you are asking me to prove if I’m a lawyer.

“You want to know which primary and secondary schools I attended, where I did my A-Levels, and all of that.”