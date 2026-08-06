Accord Factional Chairman Withdraws From Presidential Race, Backs Tinubu

The factional National Chairman of the Accord Party (A), Christopher Imumolen, has withdrawn from the 2027 presidential race and declared support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Naija News reports that Imumolen announced the decision in a statement issued on Wednesday, saying it followed consultations with leaders and stakeholders within his faction of the party.

He explained that the need to preserve national unity, political stability and continued development informed his decision to abandon his presidential ambition.

According to him, personal aspirations must give way when the broader interest of the country requires cooperation among political leaders.

“The unity, stability and continued progress of Nigeria must take precedence over personal political ambition,” Imumolen said.

The former presidential aspirant listed 10 reasons for backing Tinubu, including what he described as their shared views on economic reforms, education, industrialisation, youth empowerment and national development.

He also praised the President’s leadership ability, political experience and commitment to progressive governance.

Imumolen said Tinubu had demonstrated an ability to identify and empower talented individuals while promoting inclusive leadership.

He expressed confidence that the administration’s economic and fiscal reforms would place Nigeria on the path of sustainable growth, despite the hardship currently facing many citizens.

The Accord chieftain argued that continuity in governance and consistency in policy implementation were important for strengthening public institutions and attracting investment.

He added that sustaining the government’s reform programme could support job creation and accelerate national development.

Imumolen maintained that his involvement in politics had always been driven by a desire to serve the country rather than merely occupy public office.

He stated, “My aspiration has always been to serve Nigeria and not merely to occupy public office.

“Whenever the national interest is better served through unity and strategic collaboration, I will always choose Nigeria above personal political ambition.”

He described his withdrawal and endorsement of Tinubu as a deliberate sacrifice made in what he considered the country’s best interest.

“Our decision to withdraw our presidential candidature and support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a deliberate sacrifice made in the interest of Nigeria,” he added.

Imumolen called on members of the Accord Party, his political supporters, professionals and other Nigerians to support Tinubu’s re-election campaign ahead of the 2027 general election.

He said collaboration with the President would offer a better opportunity to advance the policies and development objectives he had hoped to pursue through his presidential campaign.