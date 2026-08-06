Accord Chieftain Drags Party To Court Over Oyo Governorship Ticket

A chieftain of the Accord Party in Oyo State, Olakunle Busari, has taken legal action against the party over its governorship ticket for the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that he is asking the Federal High Court in Ibadan to remove Oriyomi Hamzat as the party’s governorship candidate and declare him as the rightful flag bearer.

The case, filed by Busari through his lawyer, Tunji Ogunrinde (SAN), was submitted before the Federal High Court with suit number FHC/IB/CS/97/26.

The matter became public on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

Busari is asking the court to direct the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remove Hamzat’s name from its nomination portal and replace it with his own.

He claimed that he is the valid candidate of the Accord Party for the Oyo State governorship election.

According to the court documents, Busari alleged that Hamzat’s name was uploaded to INEC’s portal by some leaders of the party even though he did not take part in the party’s direct governorship primary held on May 26, 2026.

He maintained that he won the direct primary after receiving the highest number of votes and should therefore be recognised as the party’s governorship candidate.

Busari is asking the court to compel INEC to accept, recognise and publish his name as the winner of the primary election.

The Accord chieftain also wants the court to stop INEC from recognizing or acting on Hamzat’s nomination as the party’s governorship candidate for the 2027 election in Oyo State.

In addition, Busari is seeking an order preventing Hamzat from presenting himself as the Accord Party’s authentic governorship candidate while the dispute over the party’s ticket remains before the court.