2027: ‘If Opposition Parties Were Together, We Would Start Having Sleepless Nights’ – Orji Kalu

The Senator representing Abia North, Orji Kalu, has described the opposition parties as very weak to pose any competition against President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Kalu made the remarks during Wednesday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today.

The former governor of Abia State said the strength of the opposition has been weakened by its failure to unite behind a common political platform and candidate.

According to him, the All Progressives Congress (APC) would have been having sleepless nights if the opposition were together.

He said, “He has no competition. The opposition is very weak. He has no competition because you check what we did during the primaries, the number of people, our membership, things Tinubu has done all over Nigeria, the new roads he has created. If they were together, we would start having some sleepless nights. Now they are not together.”

Senator Kalu admitted Tinubu’s administration had not effectively communicated some of its achievements to Nigerians, saying the President had not been interested in publicising the work of his government.

He also said there are many ‘archenemies’ both within and outside government who were working against Tinubu’s administration.

While expressing confidence in Tinubu’s performance, Kalu noted that the President had so far done “65 per cent well” and could be approaching “70 per cent by September or October”

He predicted that voters in northern Nigeria would eventually support Tinubu based on the administration’s performance.