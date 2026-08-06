2026 Osun Governorship Election Is Not Just About Winning – Adeleke

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has accused former governor Gboyega Oyetola and the ex-Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Bola Oyebamiji, of using their influence within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to undermine the state after the 2022 governorship election.

In a statement on Thursday, Adeleke alleged that the duo had leveraged their influence at the federal level to punish the people of Osun for voting for his administration.

According to the governor, the alleged actions were directed at the welfare of workers and the livelihoods of residents across the state.

“On numerous occasions, Oyetola and Oyebamiji have used their influence within the ruling party at the federal level to punish the people of Osun State simply because they chose to vote for us in 2022.

“Their actions have targeted the welfare of our workers and threatened the livelihoods of our civil servants, traders, artisans, and ordinary citizens,” Adeleke said.

Naija News reports that the governor urged residents to turn out in large numbers for the August 15 Osun governorship election, describing the poll as an opportunity to defend the state’s democratic choice.

He said the election was not only about securing victory but also about sending a strong message that the will of the people must be respected.

“That is why the August 15 election is more than just winning. It is about securing a decisive victory that sends a clear and unmistakable message to the APC: the people of Osun State must always be respected, their democratic choice must be honoured, and no one should ever seek to punish them for exercising their constitutional right to vote,” Adeleke added.