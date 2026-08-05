Wike Helped You In 2007, Defeated You In 2023 – Aide Knocks Amaechi

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, has claimed that politics has turned the vice presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rotimi Amaechi, into a defender of the Catholic Church.

Naija News reports that the aide was responding to Amaechi’s submission on the controversy surrounding Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan’s criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Amaechi had accused Tinubu of insulting the Catholic Church.

However, speaking via his 𝕏 handle, Olayinka said Amaechi and his likes see everything as an opportunity to clamour for votes ahead of the 2027 elections.

He wrote: “Politics has now turned Rotimi Amaechi into an emergency defender of the Catholic Church.

“These clowns see everything as an opportunity for votes. Waiting for Pitobi too.

“Wike helped him in 2007 and 2011. Wike defeated him in 2015, 2019, and 2023. Who’s he?”

The war of words started after Tinubu met with the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria led by Onaiyekan at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The Catholic bishops had raised concerns over the state of the nation.

Onaiyekan said that Tinubu rejected their assessment of the country’s current situation.

Onaiyekan’s comment after the meeting ignited condemnation from the presidency.