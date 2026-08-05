US Missions In Nigeria Disclose Their Remaining Public Holidays In 2026 (Full List)

The United States Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos will suspend routine public services on eight occasions between August and December 2026 in observance of Nigerian and American public holidays.

According to the remaining holiday schedule published on the website of the US diplomatic missions in Nigeria, consular operations and other regular services will be unavailable on the affected dates.

The first closure is scheduled for Tuesday, August 25, in observance of Eid-El-Maulud, which commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad and is recognised as a public holiday in Nigeria.

The embassy and consulate will also close on Monday, September 7, to mark Labour Day in the United States. Operations will again be suspended on Thursday, October 1, as Nigeria celebrates its Independence Day.

Another closure is scheduled for Monday, October 12, in observance of Columbus Day in the United States.

In November, the diplomatic missions will close on Wednesday, November 11, for Veterans Day.

Public services will also be unavailable on Thursday, November 26, in observance of Thanksgiving Day.

The embassy and consulate will resume regular operations after each holiday, subject to their normal working schedules.

The missions will also close on Friday, December 25, for Christmas Day, which is observed as a public holiday in both Nigeria and the United States.

The final scheduled closure for 2026 will be on Saturday, December 26, in observance of Boxing Day in Nigeria.

The embassy advised visa applicants and individuals seeking passport, notarial and other consular services to consider the holiday timetable when booking appointments.

It explained that routine public services would not be provided on the listed dates.

Emergency assistance for American citizens will, however, remain available throughout the holiday periods.