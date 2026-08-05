Transfer Updates: Balogun, Osimhen, Jackson, Reijnders, Savinho, Others

Tottenham Hotspur are weighing up several attacking options in the transfer market ahead of the new Premier League season. The Sun reports Monaco and United States striker Folarin Balogun has been offered to Spurs, while Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen and Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson are also under consideration. Jackson, however, is valued at around £65m by Chelsea, with no formal approach made so far.

Spurs are also pushing to strengthen out wide. The Athletic reports the North London club are in transfer talks with Manchester City over Brazil winger Savinho, while Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo and Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Jean-Mattéo Bahoya are also on their shortlist.

If Savinho joins Tottenham, Manchester City are expected to move for Chelsea winger Pedro Neto. Fabrizio Romano reports the Premier League champions have already opened discussions with the Portugal international’s representatives.

Liverpool have stepped up their interest in Paris Saint-Germain youngster Ibrahim Mbaye. RMC Sport claims the Reds are among several clubs chasing the 18-year-old winger, who is valued at around €50m and is believed to favour a move to Anfield.

Newcastle United have identified Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha as a possible replacement for Bruno Guimarães. L’Equipe reports the Magpies are pressing ahead with plans in case the Brazil international completes his proposed move to Arsenal.

Nottingham Forest are targeting Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders. The Daily Mail reports the City Ground club are in talks over a £55m deal for the Netherlands international, with Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande and Chelsea striker Liam Delap also among manager Oliver Glasner’s transfer targets.

Manchester United have been told Lewis Hall is not for sale. TEAMtalk reports Newcastle have rejected any possibility of selling the 21-year-old left-back, who remains United’s preferred long-term replacement for Luke Shaw.

Chelsea are prepared to let Tosin Adarabioyo go in this summer transfer window. TEAMtalk claims Como, Coventry City, Ipswich Town and Hull City are all interested in the 28-year-old defender, with the Blues open to either a permanent transfer or a loan move.

Real Madrid are set to resume contract talks with Vinícius Júnior. ESPN reports negotiations will continue this week, although the Spanish giants are unwilling to improve their latest offer to the Brazil international despite interest from Arsenal.

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Rayo Vallecano left-back Pep Chavarría. The Athletic reports the Spain international has already agreed personal terms ahead of a move to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are also considering a move for Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa. The Mirror claims Chelsea are monitoring the Portugal international, who has a €60m release clause.

Manchester City have submitted a transfer offer for Marseille goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli. Fabrizio Romano reports negotiations are ongoing with the French club over the Argentina international.

Newly promoted Hull City are battling West Ham to sign Tottenham winger Manor Solomon. The i Paper reports the Israel international is valued at around £20m.

Manchester United are monitoring Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White as a potential successor to captain Bruno Fernandes should the Portugal international leave Old Trafford, according to the Daily Mail.

United are also competing with Chelsea for Bologna defender Jhon Lucumí. Quotidiano Sportivo reports Juventus and Como have already made approaches for the Colombia centre-back.

Former Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is weighing up several offers. Sky Sports reports the England international has agreements in principle with clubs across Europe, Saudi Arabia and the Middle East as he considers the next step in his career.