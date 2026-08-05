Tinubu Begged Me To Join APC But I Declined – Fayose Opens Up

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, has spoken in support of the administration of Governor Biodun Oyebanji while revealing that he turned down repeated attempts by former President Muhammadu Buhari and President Bola Tinubu to persuade him to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Fayose made the remarks while speaking to journalists on Tuesday.

In the video, he spoke about his political journey, his relationship with the APC leadership, and his view of the current government in Ekiti State.

According to Fayose, both Buhari and Tinubu personally reached out to him at different times and asked him to become a member of the APC.

He said he refused each invitation despite efforts made by party leaders to convince him.

He explained that one of the attempts came about five years ago when former Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi was preparing to return to office.

Fayose said Tinubu called him and invited him to the ruling party, but he declined.

He added that Buhari also made a similar request during his time in office, but he rejected it as well.

Fayose said he was even taken to meet the then National Chairman of the APC, where party leaders tried to persuade him to change his mind.

He maintained his decision and said he made it clear that he would not work with Buhari or join the party.

He recalled that some people promised that if he joined the APC, political control of Ekiti State would be left in his hands.

Fayose said he was not interested in such promises and stayed away from the party.

The former governor also spoke about the political battles he faced while in office.

He said his years as governor were filled with tension, conflicts and unrest, adding that he never enjoyed peace throughout his time in government.

Fayose admitted that he was unhappy when political control of the state slipped from him after leaving office.

He said he fought hard during that period and suffered injuries in the process.

He disclosed that the spine problem he now lives with started during the political struggle that followed the election.

Despite those experiences, Fayose said time has changed his perspective.

He said he now believes the emergence of Governor Biodun Oyebanji has brought a different direction for Ekiti State.

Fayose praised the governor’s leadership and said he sees Oyebanji’s administration as a positive development for the people of the state.

He said: “I was governor for seven and a half years; I never had peace. The state was governed in turmoil and confusion. Tinubu called me and told me to come and join APC. I said I won’t join. This happened five years ago when Fayemi was about to be governor. The President called me that I should come. I said I’m not coming. When Buhari was there, he told me I should come. I said I’m not coming.

“He said he would take me there. I said I’m not going. They took me to the office of the then National Chairman. They talked to me. I said I’m not going to work with Buhari. I’m very clear. They said they would leave the state for me. Don’t leave it. If they had left the state for me, I didn’t know Oyebanji would come.

“Asiwaju told me to go and press the stomach of the people you are picking. I said, I will tell you the story. Whichever way, I wasn’t happy that the state was taken from me. I wasn’t happy at all. I fought. I was equally injured. All the problem I had with my spine was as a result of that election. But today, God who sees tomorrow has produced you for me.”